BAL expands footprint again, launching Chicago office as gateway to the Midwest, with more offices on the way

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL), the leading corporate immigration law firm with nine offices in the U.S., will add its third new office in as many years by launching in Chicago.

"Chicago has always been on BAL's radar, and the timing couldn't be better," said Maria DeLapp, BAL Senior Counsel who will lead the new office at One South Wacker in the heart of downtown. "The feedback we have received from clients and opportunities in Chicago and the surrounding area is that there is a gap in the type of service offerings available from more traditional law firms. BAL offers a 21st century platform unrivaled in the market — top-notch legal minds, the gold standard in technology in our proprietary Cobalt system, and holistic advisory services to deliver an exceptional client experience. DeLapp has two decades of experience counseling companies of all sizes from startups to large multinational corporations in all aspects of their business immigration needs."

"Not only is the market expressing demand for what BAL has to offer, key talent in the region is hungry for a more innovative, robust and rewarding environment to help support their clients' needs," said BAL Senior Partner Frieda Garcia. "Over the last year, we have enhanced our legal teams and staff, drawing from the wave of local talent looking to join our firm and elevate both their careers and the level of service to their clients."

BAL continues to set itself apart in the immigration field, with its nontraditional and innovative ways of delivering tailored immigration services. The award-winning firm has won accolades in the legal and tech spheres, landing numerous #1 rankings this year, including The National Law Journal's Best Law Firm for Women, The American Lawyer's Most Diverse Law Firm in the Country, the SIIA's CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product and the CIO100 Award.

"This is just the beginning in our journey toward the future," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "As we look to celebrate BAL's 40th anniversary this year, we are laser focused on expansion and going where the market dictates and where we ultimately see a need. Companies can count on BAL being on the ground in every major market over the next several years."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award and won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.balglobal.com.

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

Related Links

https://www.balglobal.com

