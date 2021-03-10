Bal Harbour Shops To Host Worldwide Launch Of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ March 19th-28th

Hosted at Bal Harbour Shops' iconic outdoor setting, visitors will enjoy this one-of-a-kind installation of 15 fresh floral couture mannequins inspired by the color pink to showcase incredibly unique design differences. Displayed in an elevated gallery-like setting, Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ will be freely open to the public, and visitors will be able to safely walk through this self-guided exhibit while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The spectacular 10-day floral extravaganza will be designed by local florists, including Ines Naftali, Oscar Mora Floral Art, Aniska Creations, Gilded Group Decor, St. Germain Design and Co., The Bride Candy, La Feterie, Petal Productions, Designs by LRH, Anthology co., Sandra de Ovando, Alejandro Figueira, Aniska Creations, Casaflor, DVINE Creations, Gilded Group Decor, Hayal Flowers Design, Luxury Flowers Miami, Simple Florals and S. Dulcio Florals & Design.

Bal Harbour Shops is proud to host the première of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ and will sponsor its own floral mannequin and retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Chopard, De Beers Jewellers, Lalique, David Yurman, Lafayette 148 New York, Diptyque and Hendrick's Gin along with exclusive wine partner Château D'Esclans, are among the brands sponsoring floral mannequins. Additional mannequin sponsors will include the BCRF, The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and Fisher Island Gives. Bal Harbour Village will sponsor unique mannequins on each of the Bal Harbour signs into the Village, as well as a 'flower-adorned' car in the Founder's Circle.

Stunning storefront installations will be highlighted by Brunello Cucinelli, Roger Vivier and Graff. Stephen Starr's restaurants Makoto and Le Zoo will also showcase floral installations throughout their outdoor dining spaces during the celebration.

"We are delighted to partner with Fleurs de Villes to host the world-wide launch of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ," says Carolyn Travis, Marketer General, Bal Harbour Shops. "Bringing this extraordinary installation to visitors of Bal Harbour Shops at this unprecedented time enhances our emotional connection to our customer. With the advantage of our outdoor setting, we are thrilled to offer our guests a unique and meaningful experience. In keeping with our mission of giving back, Bal Harbour Shops is proud to support BCRF."

Called 'Floral Disruptors', Fleurs de Villes presents floral art in a unique way and is open to all. Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ at Bal Harbour Shops will mark the first stop of Fleurs de Villes' 2021 international tour.

"Over the past few years, we have had many of our fans tell us that we must bring our shows to Bal Harbour Shops. We couldn't agree more," says Fleurs de Villes Co-founder Karen Marshall. "It is our honor to launch Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ, our global tour supporting breast cancer research, at Bal Harbour Shops in March. Showcasing the best in local floral design, our couture fused floral celebration will delight the senses at every level. Flowers Make Us Happy. We look forward to sharing our brand of joy and are delighted to be supported by Bal Harbour Village in this internationally renowned destination."

Fleurs de Villes will donate 10% of all sponsorships from the ROSÉ 2021 tour to support breast cancer research.

"For the first time ever, breast cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. A milestone we never hoped to reach but greatly underscores the urgency for research," said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. "We are so grateful that Fleurs de Villes and Bal Harbour Shops have created this unique opportunity to support women's health, now more critical than ever."

Bal Harbour Shops will launch activations to include food and specially created ROSÉ drinks, exclusive dinners, a ROSÉ Fresh Flower Market on Sunday March 21st , workshops and virtual tours.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT BAL HARBOUR SHOPS:

Opened in 1965 by retail visionary Stanley Whitman, the family-owned Bal Harbour Shops was the first all-luxury fashion center in America featuring high-end retailers in a tropical, open-air setting. The first to make lush landscaping a key part of the design, Bal Harbour Shops features tropical plants and orchids, waterfall features and koi ponds and a variety of palm trees for shade. Bal Harbour Shops is uniquely positioned across from the Atlantic Ocean offering a serene visual aesthetic like no other luxury shopping destination. The historic Bal Harbour Shops, known for its curated retail as well as the emotional connection to its tenants and customers is the global leader in luxury shopping destinations.

For more information visit the Bal Harbour Shops website.

ABOUT FLEURS DE VILLES:

Established in 2015 by lifestyle and media professionals Karen Marshall and Tina Barkley, Fleurs de Villes Inc is a unique luxury experiential brand, grounded in hyper-local content – an intoxicating mix. In each city the company presents in, they feature the works of top florists in that city, creating stunning fresh floral mannequins aligned with, and inspired by, partnered brands presented in elegant gallery-like settings. From the stunning displays of the Mannequin Series, to pop-up fresh flower markets, Fleurs de Villes cultivates bespoke flower events that bloom with happiness. International shows in 2019/20 included Los Angeles, New York, London, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Quebec City and more.

www.fleursdevilles.com

ABOUT BCRF:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science - from those investigating prevention to metastasis - and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org .

About Bal Harbour Village

Over 70 years ago, Village founders Robert Graham, Carl Fisher, and Walter O. Briggs thoughtfully master-planned a model community that has evolved into an internationally renowned, must-visit destination. A shining enclave at the northern tip of Miami Beach, Bal Harbour Village blends natural beauty with impeccable style. A mere one-square-mile of sand and palm trees tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, the city holds a singular appeal for the world's most discerning travelers seeking high-end shopping, five-star hotels, fine dining restaurants, a secluded beach, and more. With accommodations for every type of traveler, hotels include the city's first property, Sea View Hotel; AAA five-diamond St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort; The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour; and boutique hotel, Quarzo Bal Harbour. The culinary scene at Bal Harbour includes innovative Japanese cuisine at Stephen Starr's Makoto; celebrity hot-spot Carpaccio; French bistro fare at Le Zoo; oceanfront casual options at The Ritz-Carlton's Artisan Beach House; traditional Mediterranean cuisine at St. Regis's Atlantikós, and more. For more information on Bal Harbour Village, please visit http://www.balharbourflorida.com.

