BAL Introduces 'Advisor' - A Groundbreaking Multi-Media Immigration Platform

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again transforming legal technology, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) has created the industry's first multi-media platform, Advisor, dedicated to helping companies adapt to rapidly changing immigration rules.

With real-time analysis from former government officials and industry experts, Advisor helps companies understand changes in immigration law and navigate complex regulatory and compliance issues. Additionally, Advisor provides industry benchmarking, litigation updates, and resources on compliance obligations.

"There have been over 400 changes in U.S. immigration policy in less than four years," explains BAL Partner Lynden Melmed. "That will not slow down irrespective of who is president next year. Throw in litigation and increased government enforcement, and it can overwhelm any in-house program. We are thrilled to offer the industry's first digital platform to help our clients scale and meet those challenges."

Advisor is an extension of BAL's award-winning proprietary Cobalt® immigration case-management system and is continuously updated through input from BAL's 1,200 immigration and knowledge management experts. Available anytime, anywhere, on desktop, tablet or mobile phone, Advisor includes predictive-search, and an intuitive platform for hundreds of easy-to-understand articles, explainer videos and webinars.

"Foreign workers are understandably anxious, and every time the government changes the rules it creates new stresses for them and on in-house immigration programs," says BAL attorney Steve Plastrik, who helped create Advisor and previously worked for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services , "Advisor will allow in-house immigration professionals and policy teams to better meet the needs of their leadership teams, business stakeholders, and of course the employees going through the immigration system."

"Advisor allows us to place our expert immigration knowledge directly in the hands of mobility professionals and the employees they support," says Katie Stone, Director of BAL's Knowledge Management team. Diem Ngo, Senior Manager of Knowledge adds, "We're delighted to be able to deliver our best-in-class knowledge library via an 'on demand' platform."

To receive more information about Advisor, please contact: [email protected]

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL, one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the National Law Journal's Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020) and #1 in its class for the Best Law Firm for Female Attorneys on Law360's Glass Ceiling Report (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.balglobal.com/.

