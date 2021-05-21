BAL is a Top-Ranked Firm, 'Powerful Force in Corporate Immigration' in newly released Chambers USA Guide

DALLAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration powerhouse Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) is once again a top-ranked law firm in the just-released Chambers USA 2021 guide, the prestigious annual ranking of the best law firms in the United States.

Chambers rated BAL a Band 1 firm, calling it a "powerful force" in corporate immigration having "the capacity to handle a range of highly complex matters." Clients interviewed by the researchers hail BAL for being "extremely hard-working, smart and dedicated to producing excellent work product and excellent results," and especially strong in "the use of technology to help create scalable solutions."

This marks the 13th year in a row that BAL is ranked in Chambers' California, Texas and USA Nationwide categories. In further recognition of BAL's excellence, the firm's New York and Massachusetts practice groups join the esteemed Chambers rankings this year.

"These recognitions reinforce our eminence across regional markets, industry sectors and nationwide," said BAL Partner Rob Caballero who manages the firm's Houston, Austin and New York offices. "More importantly, our clients express strong approval of our exceptional capabilities, dedication to service and responsiveness to their needs."

Chambers praises the "stellar track record" of BAL's Texas offices, and calls the practice a "strong choice" for multinational companies that benefit from the firm's international network. BAL's three offices in California are cited for their "commanding" practice and "high-caliber team of attorneys," while clients note the practice's successes in obtaining "very high approval rates" in immigration filings. Chambers cites BAL New York for its "impressive client roster" including major pharmaceutical, financial services and technology clients, and skill in advising on extraordinary ability visas.

Five BAL attorneys are distinguished for their caliber of legal skills, quality of work and attentiveness to clients.

Founder David Berry, based in San Francisco, is ranked as a Senior Statesman for his more than four decades as a recognized leader in immigration law. BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge in BAL's Dallas headquarters is singled out as an Eminent Practitioner.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized by this distinguished publication," Fudge said. "Last year's unprecedented environment, worldwide lockdowns and travel bans made our services to our clients more critical than ever before, and challenged us to redouble our commitment to helping them through these extraordinary times."

In a year of policy upheaval, Partner Lynden Melmed, who leads the firm's Government Strategies team, ranks in both the USA Nationwide category and Washington, D.C. region. Clients call him both "extremely knowledgeable" and "incredibly responsive," and note his ability to "decipher complex legislative changes" and "devise appropriate strategies to mitigate risks."

Edward Rios , BAL Partner who manages the firm's Boston office, and Senior Associate Josiah Curtis, are both ranked in Chambers' debut Massachusetts rankings. A client sums up their experience with the practice: "I'm blown away by their expert knowledge. They are a walking Wikipedia of immigration knowledge."

"We are thrilled that Chambers has recognized our team's efforts in the New England market and beyond," said Rios. "It is extremely gratifying to see the positive impact we are making in the immigration field and in people's lives."

About Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners, covering 185 jurisdictions, has ranked the best lawyers since 1990 and is known for its strength-in-depth editorial and research team. Chambers publishes an annual guide ranking the world's best lawyers on the basis of technical expertise, business acumen, prompt delivery, and value for the money. A team of more than 170 researchers conducts thousands of interviews worldwide to produce the rankings. Lawyers cannot buy their way into Chambers rankings; as a result, its annual directories are considered among the most accurate and reliable.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm operates in 11 major U.S. markets and internationally in more than 135 countries through its alliance with Deloitte UK.

