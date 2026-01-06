BAL Names Four New Partners Across Dallas, Boston and Washington, D.C.

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, the world's most innovative corporate immigration law firm, promoted Tiffany Derentz, Eileen Lohmann, Kyle Klaudt and Maura Travers to partner, further strengthening its leadership team during a time of dynamic growth.

Tiffany Derentz, based in Washington, D.C., is a former senior adviser at the U.S. Department of State and a member of BAL's Government Strategies team, where she provides counsel on complex immigration matters. Derentz is recognized as the nation's foremost authority on legal matters involving U.S. consulates and a leading specialist in mega sporting events.

Kyle Klaudt, based in Dallas, is a key architect of BAL's best practices and training resources, developing innovative solutions that streamline processes, improve efficiencies and increase visa approval rates for clients. He also plays a key role in advising clients during mergers and acquisitions by conducting immigration due diligence, assessing visa impacts, coordinating global counsel and developing tailored onboarding strategies.

Eileen Lohmann, also based in Washington, D.C., is a legislative and government policy expert who advises clients on corporate immigration compliance, including Form I-9 and E-Verify obligations. Lohmann serves as counsel to the leading business trade associations and has helped multiple companies navigate high-stakes investigations that intersect law and politics.

Maura Travers, based in Boston, has deep experience guiding organizations across industries and at every stage of growth in immigration program management. She offers particular insight into the complex needs of health care clients, including workforce planning, regulatory compliance, and highly nuanced visa and sponsorship issues. Travers is recognized for her collaborative, team-based approach and for building strong, trusted relationships with clients and teams.

"At a time when immigration law is becoming more complex, strengthening leadership across the firm ensures we remain at the forefront of the industry," said Jeremy Fudge, CEO at BAL. "Tiffany, Eileen, Kyle and Maura exemplify the excellence and innovation that define BAL, and their leadership will help us continue to deliver unparalleled service to our clients."

These promotions build on BAL's recent growth, including in 2025 the addition of new partner Jason Rogers, who joined BAL from Newland Chase; nearly 50 team members from Erickson Immigration Group in Tysons, Virginia; and in 2024 more than 90 team members from Seyfarth Shaw.

BAL's reputation as the top choice in the market for legal immigration talent is driven by its investment in professional development and its commitment to providing opportunities for growth and promotion. Its collaborative structure and immigration-focused expertise set it apart from franchise competitors and private equity-backed firms, ensuring clients receive cohesive, high-quality service.

About BAL

Established in 1980, BAL powers human achievement through immigration expertise, people-centered client services and innovative technology. BAL, with 13 offices across the United States and global coverage in more than 170 countries, operates as a single entity through its oneBAL culture — a uniquely holistic approach, intentionally structured as one team, one brand, one P&L, one standard of excellence and one unifying technology. This united approach enables the firm to deliver the highest level of knowledge, insights and resources from across the entire organization. At BAL, we pursue the exceptional. To learn more, visit bal.com .

