BAL Promotes John Hamill to Partner at its New York Office

The firm recognizes his contributions to providing exceptional legal expertise in corporate immigration law across industry sectors, including pharmaceutical, banking and finance.

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL , the award-winning innovative corporate immigration law firm, announced today the promotion of John Hamill to partner. His legal expertise and commitment to making a positive difference in people's lives makes him a strong addition to the firm's esteemed group of partners.

John Hamill, partner at BAL

As leader of the New York office, John oversees corporate immigration programs for clients in the pharmaceutical, banking, finance and consumer goods industries. John joined BAL in 2018 as an associate in the New York office. He has played an integral role in establishing the office and adopting the firm's oneBAL culture, BAL's holistic approach to one team, one brand, one P&L, one standard of excellence and one unifying technology. John was promoted to senior associate in 2019; he possesses a deep understanding of complex immigration compliance matters and provides clients with strategic solutions, particularly during times of corporate restructuring.

"John is an effective leader who brings strategic solutions and enthusiasm to everything he does," said Jeremy Fudge, chief executive officer at BAL. "His commitment to delivering exceptional service and positive outcomes to help foreign nationals and their families has earned him this well-deserved recognition. I am confident in his ability to lead and grow at BAL and elevate our client's immigration programs to new heights."

"I am humbled to continue leading and learning alongside my colleagues as we guide the immigration process for our clients, their employees and families," said John Hamill, partner at BAL. "Our extraordinary teams, coupled with BAL's industry-leading technology, are truly distinguished in our field and I'm excited to positively change lives."

John is an active member of BAL's Pro Bono Committee and volunteers with Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), a non-governmental organization that offers legal and other protections to refugee and migrant children. Last year, BAL attorneys generously dedicated more than 1,700 hours of pro bono legal support to various nonprofit organizations.

John is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and has served as co-chair for the New York Chapter's Consular Practice Committee. He was also selected to Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" in New York for six consecutive years (2017-2023), a distinction reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in each state. He received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and completed his undergraduate studies in Political Science at Columbia University.

About BAL

Established in 1980, BAL powers human achievement through immigration expertise, people-centered client services and innovative technology. BAL, with 12 offices across the United States and global coverage in more than 185 countries around the world, operates as a single entity through its oneBAL culture — a uniquely holistic approach, intentionally structured as one team, one brand, one P&L, one standard of excellence and one unifying technology. This united approach enables the firm to deliver the highest level of knowledge, insights and resources from across the entire organization. At BAL, we pursue the exceptional. To learn more, visit bal.com .

