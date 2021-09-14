BAL Recognized by Law360 for Female Attorney Representation, 'leading its peers at the partner level'

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game-changing immigration firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) has been honored by the Law360 Glass Ceiling Report once again for its industry-leading strides in gender equity. BAL ranked second in its size category for percentage of female attorneys and partners, and bested all other firms in its category for the percentage of female nonequity partners.

Law 360 praised BAL for "leading its peers by posting more than a 3-to-1 ratio of women to men at the nonequity partner level" and scoring a robust 11.2 points above the industry benchmark, just 0.3 points shy of the highest score. BAL remains among an elite class of only four firms in its category to meet or beat the benchmarks. Today, women make up 65% of BAL's associates, 79% of nonequity partners, and 50% of equity partners. The ranking reinforces BAL's leadership across the legal industry on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Every day, we help clients from all over the world pursue better opportunities," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "And we want no less for our employees—that means recruiting a diverse and talented staff and showing them they are valued as we do exceptional work together. We're proud of this ranking, but we don't rest on our laurels. We're continuing to learn and grow from one another so we can make positive change in our firm and the world."

Besides hiring many women, promoting them to positions of leadership and offering flexible work policies that enable employees to balance family responsibilities, BAL has become a thought leader in gender and diversity. Three female BAL leaders—Partners Frieda Garcia and Kortney Gibson and Senior HR Director Julie Dalton—spoke on "Women, Diversity & Inclusion: Tools to Achieve a Collaborative Workplace Culture" at the recent Society for Human Resource Management Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

"During this past year and a half, women have shouldered enormous stress and many challenges. Even in these difficult circumstances, BAL accomplished incredible things for clients all over the world," said Garcia. "The resilience and determination of the women in our firm inspires me each day. Without the unified effort that defines our oneBAL culture, we couldn't accomplish half as much—our diverse and inclusive environment makes us a stronger firm."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com.

