Balance Bike Market Size to Grow by USD 898.35 Million, Global Leisure Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The balance bike market size is expected to grow by USD 898.35 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Balance Bike Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global balance bike market as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including bicycles, sports equipment, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, musical instruments, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales.

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Scope

The balance bike market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population as one of the prime trends in the balance bike market during the next few years. The health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of refurbished bicycles might hamper the market growth.

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Artsana S.p.A, Baybee Prime Toys India Pvt. Ltd, Bixe Balance Bikes, Cruzee Balance Bike, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Glide Bikes Inc., Industrial Research Corp, Joovy Holding Co., KaZAM LLC, Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd, Prince Lionheart Inc., Radio Flyer Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., RGA Banana Ltd, The Chillafish Co., The First BIKE Co. Inc., TheCroco, Strider Sports International Inc, Woom, and Yvolve Sports Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Metal Bike



Wood Bike

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist balance bike market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the balance bike market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the balance bike market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of balance bike market vendors

Balance Bike Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 898.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana S.p.A, Baybee Prime Toys India Pvt. Ltd, Bixe Balance Bikes, Cruzee Balance Bike, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Glide Bikes Inc., Industrial Research Corp, Joovy Holding Co., KaZAM LLC, Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd, Prince Lionheart Inc., Radio Flyer Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., RGA Banana Ltd, The Chillafish Co., The First BIKE Co. Inc., TheCroco, Strider Sports International Inc, Woom, and Yvolve Sports Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

