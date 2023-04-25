Balance Grille Takes Aim at Lone Star State

Award-winning Asian fast casual franchise looks to continue expansion in Texas on the heels of Dallas development deal

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Grille , the rising leader in Asian Fast Casual, recently shared its plans to continue its national expansion efforts in Texas, looking to open multiple new locations throughout the state. The brand recently signed a five-store development deal in DFW with HRH Operations 1 LLC, to bring the brand to Texas for the first time. Balance Grille is eager to continue its growth within the Lone Star state and is looking for potential franchisees that are passionate about bringing a healthy Pan-Asian option to their community.

Balance Grille has differentiated itself as an innovative leader in the fast-casual space, pioneering a managerless-employment model that has allowed it to overcome the talent challenge facing nearly every restaurant today. With 75% of its employees trained as shift leaders through its peer-to-peer management system and an average employee tenure of 2.46 years, Balance is proving that their unique approach to staffing is paying off exponentially.

Founded by Prakash Karamchandani (PK) and HoChan Jang (CJ), Balance Grille is redefining the fast-casual space by providing a fresh and flavorful take on clean eating and Asian cuisine. The menu features unique flavor profiles and food pairings made with farm fresh ingredients and is focused on achieving overall balance and wellness, much like the Asian diet, which promotes eating plant-based greens, vegetables, and whole grains. The menu is clean eating in its purest form and delivered through a Pan-Asian menu focused on a fusion of flavors and ingredients from all across Asia.

Following the brand's announcement of its recent entry into Texas through a signed five-store development deal for DFW, Balance Grille is now targeting additional markets throughout Texas, setting its sights on additional markets in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Central Texas Triangle, San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos. With each market capable of holding a range of 5 to upwards of 30+ locations, the brand is targeting a minimum of five locations in each market to start, and is looking to partner with highly qualified multi-unit operators through area development commitments in order to position the brand as the preeminent Asian Fast Casual concept nationwide. With an ever-growing consumer base and an eye on trends, Texas is the ideal area for this fresh-focused and tech-forward brand to continue to expand.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Texas's population surpassed 30-million in 2022 and is ranked as the fourth fastest growing state. With the tremendous influx of new people moving there every day, now is the perfect time for Balance Grille to continue their expansion into the Texas market. The brand looks forward to contributing a technology forward and fresh focused restaurant, as well as job opportunities to the state.

"Texas is vibrant and flourishing and we are eager to share our own vibrant, fresh and flavorful menu with its communities, starting with the residents of Wylie later this year," said CJ, Co-Founder of Balance Grille. "We remain committed to our mission of serving happiness through food and will continue to identify ways to improve and optimize both our consumer and employee experiences as we continue our growth momentum."

Including its plans for expansion in Texas, the brand is targeting approximately 50+ locations over a 5-year period in select markets. Operators can expect an initial investment of $747,482 to $1,138,116 per location. Balance Grille is keeping things fresh and innovative in regard to its growth approach as well, allowing early investors to participate in a corporate monetization event if a call option is triggered.

"We're looking for partners that are passionate about bringing a healthy dining option to their community," said PK, Co-Founder of Balance Grille. "But more than that, we want to work with potential franchisees that are excited about the Balance Grille brand and its culture and truly believe in our mission. Our brand is more like a family, and we are heavily invested in the success of each individual operator, knowing that they are what allow us to help share Balance Grille with more cities throughout the country and introduce individuals to an improved approach to fresh dining."

For more information on Balance Grille's franchising opportunity, please visit: https://balancegrille.com/franchise.

About Balance Grille

Balance Grille is an Asian-Fusion fast-casual restaurant chain featuring a diverse menu of build-a-bowl bowls, tacos, snacks, and bubble teas. Since its founding in 2010, Balance Grille has successfully reinvented both the fast-casual concept and Asian Fusion cuisine with a refined focus on clean eating, a literal approach to menu transparency, authenticity, and ahead-of-the-curve tech integration. With 4 locations open and operating throughout Ohio, and its first outside of its home state in Colorado, Balance remains committed to serving happiness through food with a focus on community-minded, customer-centric craftsmanship, from farm to kitchen to taste buds – and a real appreciation for both those enjoying and those serving its feel-good food. For more information, visit https://balancegrille.com/ .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

SOURCE Balance Grille