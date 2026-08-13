Balance Point Announces its Investment in Allied Roofing Partners

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, is pleased to announce its investment in Allied Roofing Partners ("ARP" or the "Company"). Balance Point provided committed, flexible capital to support the current and future growth initiatives of the Company.

Allied Roofing Partners is a national residential roofing and exterior services group building a world-class network of independent, market-leading contractors across the U.S. The Company has partnered with 6 market-leading brands since its founding in 2024 and currently services 17 states.

"Balance Point is thrilled to partner with ARP on this transaction and support the Company's next phase of growth," said Grant Groher, Senior Managing Director at Balance Point. "We believe ARP's first-class management team, attractive market positioning, and technology-forward approach provide a compelling foundation for continued growth. We look forward to supporting ARP's expansion through continued organic initiatives and strategic M&A."

"We are very excited to partner with Balance Point to help accelerate ARP's growth. We believe their collaborative approach and flexible capital will be instrumental as we continue to rapidly develop and expand the ARP platform," said ARP's Co-Founder & Co-CEO Mark Lem.

"Balance Point's deep understanding of our strategic goals and ability to create a unique structure that fits our model made them an ideal capital partner for our business," continued ARP's Co-Founder & Co-CEO Aaron Shumaker. "Their investment and support will enable us to advance our vision of building ARP into the market leading network of top-performing roofing and exteriors brands around the country."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Allied Roofing Partners

Allied Roofing Partners is a national residential roofing group that invests in and partners with top-performing local and regional roofing contractors across the United States. With a focus on long-term partnerships, they provide strategic support, flexible capital, and a full suite of operating resources to help exceptional roofing businesses accelerate growth, strengthen operations, and enhance their market presence all while preserving the unique culture and brand identity that made each partner successful. To learn more, visit www.alliedroofingpartners.com.

Adam H. Sauerteig

(203) 652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital