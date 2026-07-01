Balance Point Announces its Investment in AquaVerse

WESTPORT, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners VI, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners VII, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in AquaVerse (the "Company"), a portfolio company of Trivest Partners ("Trivest"), a private investment firm focused on partnering with founder and family-owned businesses. Balance Point provided debt and equity capital to support multiple acquisitions.

AquaVerse is a platform created to support, grow, and unify a family of pool service brands across multiple markets. Today, AquaVerse is home to eight consumer-facing brands across Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, serving more than 10,000 customers through trusted local teams dedicated to delivering exceptional service in their communities. AquaVerse is led by Chief Executive Officer Josh Sevick and a seasoned executive team with decades of experience leading private equity-backed residential services businesses.

"Balance Point is very excited to partner with AquaVerse and Trivest as they continue to build a leading residential pool services platform across the Southeast," said Grant Groher, Senior Managing Director at Balance Point. "AquaVerse's first-class management team, attractive market positioning and culture of premium service provide a compelling foundation for continued growth. We look forward to supporting AquaVerse's expansion through continued organic initiatives and strategic M&A."

"We are pleased to welcome Balance Point as a new capital provider and partner," said Josh Sevick, CEO of AquaVerse. "Their deep experience in the residential services sector, collaborative approach, and flexible capital base will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and deliver exceptional pool services to homeowners across the country."

Reid Callaway, Managing Director at Trivest Partners, added, "Balance Point designed a thoughtful capital solution that aligns with our vision for AquaVerse and provides the flexibility needed to execute on our growth initiatives and future acquisition opportunities. We are excited to partner with Balance Point and look forward to working together as we continue to grow AquaVerse into a premier residential pool services platform."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams, and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About AquaVerse

AquaVerse is the parent company to a growing family of pool service brands across Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company provides operational, marketing, technology, recruiting, and talent development resources that enable local brands to maintain their identities while benefiting from the scale and support of a larger organization.

For more information, visit www.AquaVerseGroup.com

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Miami with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses across North America, in both control and non-control transactions.

For more information, visit www.trivest.com

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital