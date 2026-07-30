Balance Point Announces its Investment in ShipSigma

WESTPORT, Conn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, is pleased to announce its investment in ShipSigma (the "Company"). Balance Point provided debt and equity capital to facilitate Inverness Graham Investments' ("IGI") recapitalization of the Company.

Founded in 2018, ShipSigma has become a leading parcel and supply-chain optimization partner for small and medium-sized enterprises. Powered by more than 20 billion parcel and less-than-truckload data points, ShipSigma analyzes each customer's shipping profile to identify and execute opportunities for greater efficiency and savings. The Company combines proprietary cost modeling with carrier expertise to optimize contracts and automate invoice audits.

"Balance Point is thrilled to partner with ShipSigma and IGI on this transaction and support the Company's next phase of growth" said Adam Sauerteig, Partner at Balance Point. "We believe ShipSigma provides immediately quantifiable and impactful savings for customers in a complex and ever-changing parcel shipping ecosystem, and we look forward to supporting the Company's expansion."

"Balance Point continues to be a value-added partner to Inverness Graham," said IGI Principal Ryan Geary. "ShipSigma represents the fourth executed investment with Balance Point over the past few years; we appreciate their strong support for our investment approach, and we look forward to continuing to find ways to work with Balance Point in the future."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About ShipSigma

ShipSigma is a tech-enabled parcel spend management platform serving middle-market shippers. The Company uses proprietary analytics and carrier contract expertise to offer a white glove service that helps businesses negotiate better contracts with shippers, monitor ongoing contract compliance, and audit invoices. To learn more, visit www.shipsigma.com.

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia-based, operationally focused private investment firm that partners with innovative, high-growth businesses where technology is transforming traditional industry. With more than $1.8 billion in assets under management, Inverness Graham brings institutional-scale capabilities to the North American lower middle market while maintaining a focused partnership approach with founders and management teams. To learn more, visit www.invernessgraham.com

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital