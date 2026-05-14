Balance Point Announces its Investment in The Edge

WESTPORT, Conn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners VI, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners VII, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in The Edge (the "Company") in connection with the acquisition of the Company by Serent Capital ("Serent"). The Company also announced that Josh Brenner has joined as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Dick Abbott, the founder, will retire after nearly 25 years leading the business and will support the transition.

The Edge is a leading software platform built for independent jewelry retailers, providing mission-critical tools to manage the core functions of a jewelry store, including point of sale, inventory management, repairs, appraisals, and customer records. Based in Shelton, Connecticut, The Edge was founded by Dick Abbott, who drew on his firsthand experience as a jeweler to develop software that addresses the day-to-day operational needs of independent retail jewelers. Today, the platform serves thousands of jewelry stores across the country.

"Balance Point is excited to partner with The Edge and the Serent team as the Company enters its next chapter under new leadership," said Adam Sauerteig, Partner at Balance Point. "The Edge has built a deeply trusted and mission-critical platform serving independent jewelry retailers for decades. We look forward to supporting Josh and the team as they continue to invest in the product and grow the business."

"The Edge is mission-critical to thousands of jewelry retailers, and I am excited to build on the strong foundation Dick has created over the past 25 years," said Josh Brenner, CEO of The Edge. "With Serent and Balance Point as partners, we have the right team and capital behind us to continue investing in the platform and better serve our customers as they grow their businesses."

"We are excited to partner with Josh, Dick, and the team at an important moment for The Edge. The company has earned lasting trust with independent jewelers by building around the day-to-day needs of their businesses, and Balance Point put together a thoughtful and creative financing solution that is well-suited to the business at close and gives the Company the capital flexibility to continue investing in its next phase of growth," said Dexter Hopen, Partner at Serent Capital.

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About The Edge

Built by jewelers, for jewelers, The Edge is the all-in-one software platform to help jewelry retailers grow their sales, optimize inventory performance, and improve operating efficiency. The company's solutions include point of sale, inventory management, customer relationship management, reporting, and other store operations. Based in Shelton, Connecticut, The Edge has long supported the needs of thousands of independent jewelers.

For more information, visit www.theedgeforjewelers.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm that partners with founder-led B2B software and technology-enabled services companies. Over the past 18 years, Serent has partnered with over 75+ founder-led software companies, investing alongside management teams to support continued product innovation and growth.

For more information, visit www.serentcapital.com.

Media Contact

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital