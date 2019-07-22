Balance Point Announces its Investment in LYV Life, Inc. (d/b/a Cora)

WESTPORT, Conn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners II, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners III, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in LYV Life, Inc. ("Cora" or the "Company"). Balance Point provided capital to support the continued growth trajectory of the Company.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cora is a national, modern women's wellness brand with a suite of innovative natural and organic products for periods, bladder leaks, and body care. Combining its period care products with a comprehensive social impact model, Cora has provided five million pads to girls in need in India and Kenya, and 100,000 products to women in need throughout the U.S. to ensure they can experience their periods with health and dignity.

The Company maintains an omni-channel presence with products sold both online and through a brick and mortar retail distribution network of approximately 1,800 doors across mass channels.

Eric Dale, a Partner at Balance Point Capital, remarked, "Balance Point is excited to partner with Molly Hayward, Morgen Newman and the rest of the exceptional Cora team. We believe the Company's best-in-class innovative products, strong brand, and mission-driven strategy will help Cora expand its leadership position in the fast-growing organic feminine care product market. We look forward to supporting the Company on its journey."

Morgen Newman, CEO and co-founder, commented,

"Balance Point is a perfect partner for Cora. They're fully supportive of our brand's aggressive growth strategy as well as our vision to shift the antiquated and unhealthy femcare market to one deserving of today's modern women. Balance Point's ability to flexibly and creatively deploy capital matches our ongoing thoughtful approach to fundraising."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $835 million in assets under management as of December 2018, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Kaplan, Partner

Office: (203) 652-8264

Email: jkaplan@balancepointcapital.com

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

Related Links

http://www.balancepointcapital.com

