Balance Point Capital Announces Follow-On Investment in Trendline Interactive LLC

WESTPORT, Conn., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund Balance Point Capital Partners II, L.P, is pleased to announce its follow-on investment in Trendline Interactive ("Trendline"). Balance Point invested debt and equity capital in support of Trendline's acquisition of LeadMD , a leading performance marketing consultancy in the U.S. Growth Catalyst Partners ("GCP"), a middle market private equity firm and majority owner of Trendline, led the transaction. The LeadMD acquisition comes on the heels of continued growth for Trendline, which acquired data and analytics company Data Insight Group in February.

"This second wave of funding furthers Trendline's evolution into a leading buyer experience powerhouse," said Morgan Stewart, CEO of Trendline. "Our platform, with the additions of Data Insight Group and now LeadMD, enables our team to deliver a comprehensive service mix that parlays high-level strategy into action through expert planning, technology, top talent and cutting-edge tactics. As a value-added financial partner, we are thrilled with Balance Point's continued support and shared vision as we continue to grow."

LeadMD was founded in 2009 out of the need for lead generation, marketing automation and CRM consulting services, and has evolved into a performance marketing consultancy that has empowered thousands of marketers to drive revenue and operational success through strategy and tactics that work. The acquisition was spurred by the lines between B2C and B2B blurring for years. By merging their business operations, Trendline and LeadMD create one centralized consultancy that provides a full breadth of strategic and performance marketing services to both B2C and B2B clients.

Justin Kaplan, a Partner at Balance Point, said "We are excited to continue our partnership with Trendline and GCP and pleased to welcome the LeadMD team to the company. The combination of Trendline and LeadMD creates a deep and comprehensive service offering that can meet the needs of customers across the B2B and B2C markets."

About Trendline Interactive

Trendline Interactive is a digital agency and consultancy that inspires brands to create meaningful engagement through cross-channel communications. With a team of nearly 200 marketing professionals consisting of strategists, creatives and technologists, Trendline deploys the best mix of consulting, agency and analytic services to complement clients' needs and exceed expectations. Trendline serves Fortune 1000 companies and was recently ranked no. 1862 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, OR and Guelph, ON, Canada. For more information, please visit www.trendlineinteractive.com .

About LeadMD

LeadMD is the number one performance marketing consultancy in the U.S. Launched in 2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to drive revenue and customer success. The company focuses on people, processes, and technology that create predictable and sustainable revenue for high growth and enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of brands improve and deliver value through strategy and proven tactics that work. For more information, visit www.leadmd.com or email at [email protected] .

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of March 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Justin Kaplan, Partner

Office: (203) 652-8264

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

Related Links

http://www.balancepointcapital.com

