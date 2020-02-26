Balance Point Capital Announces Investment Team Promotions

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Nathan Elliott to Managing Director, Adam Sauerteig to Senior Vice President, Grant Groher to Vice President and Dan Freshman to Senior Associate.

"We are very pleased to promote these outstanding professionals, each of whom has added meaningful value within our firm and our portfolio," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point. "We look forward to their continued contributions in the years to come."

Partner Justin Kaplan added, "These individuals have played key roles in advancing our investment strategy of providing flexible capital solutions to companies and management teams across the lower middle market. We are proud of their success and thrilled for them to receive these well-deserved promotions."

Mr. Elliott joined Balance Point as a Vice President in 2014. As Managing Director, Mr. Elliott will continue his role within portfolio management and deal execution. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Elliott was a Vice President at Jefferies Finance, LLC where he spent four years and was responsible for the underwriting and execution of syndicated bank loans and bridge financings primarily for sponsor led LBO and M&A transactions. Prior to that, Mr. Elliott was an Assistant Vice President at GE Capital underwriting cash flow loans for LBOs and M&A transactions. Mr. Elliott is also a graduate of GE Capital's selective 2-year ECLP (Experienced Commercial Leadership) program which combines extensive formal finance and Six Sigma training with 6-month rotations throughout the GE Capital businesses. Mr. Elliott received his Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

Mr. Sauerteig rejoined Balance Point in 2015 as an Associate upon receiving his M.B.A. As Senior Vice President, Mr. Sauerteig will continue his focus on deal origination, deal execution, and portfolio management. Since originally joining Balance Point in 2010, Mr. Sauerteig has underwritten, structured, and executed debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies across a variety of industries including Media & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail and Business Services. Prior to rejoining Balance Point, Mr. Sauerteig worked as a Summer Associate in the Investment Banking Division of Lazard. Mr. Sauerteig began his career as an Analyst with Balance Point. Mr. Sauerteig holds a B.A. from Colgate University and a M.B.A. from Cornell University.

Mr. Groher joined Balance Point in 2017 as a Senior Associate. As Vice President, Mr. Groher will continue his focus on deal execution, portfolio management, and deal origination. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Groher worked in the Financial Sponsors Group at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC where he was an Associate responsible for the due diligence and underwriting of syndicated loan and bridge financings for Sponsor led LBO and M&A transactions. He developed significant experience in a variety of industries including Healthcare, Technology, Telecom, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail. Mr. Groher began his career at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation where he assisted in the evaluation and execution of corporate M&A and asset transactions in the energy industry. Mr. Groher holds a B.B.A. from Southern Methodist University and a M.B.A from the University of Virginia.

Mr. Freshman joined Balance Point in 2018 as an Associate. As Senior Associate, Mr. Freshman will continue his focus on deal execution and portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Freshman held various roles at Tudor Investment Corporation. Most recently, he was an equity analyst focusing on the Industrials and Business Services sectors. Prior to that, he was responsible for the monitoring of Tudor's private equity and illiquid investment portfolio. Mr. Freshman holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $835 million in assets under management as of December 2019, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Kaplan, Partner

Office: (203) 652-8264

Email: jkaplan@balancepointcapital.com

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

Related Links

http://www.balancepointcapital.com

