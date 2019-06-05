Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in Trendline Interactive LLC

WESTPORT, Conn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce its investment in Trendline Interactive LLC ("Trendline" or the "Company"). Continuing with its theme of providing long-term, flexible capital, Balance Point invested both debt and preferred equity capital in support of Growth Catalyst Partners' investment in the Company.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Trendline is a full-service email marketing agency providing true end-to-end email solutions for enterprise organizations. Trendline's team consists of experts in strategy, operations, technology, creative, analytics, deliverability, and privacy. The Company applies proven methods to create efficient email programs designed to drive demonstrable bottom line results for clients.

"We are very excited to partner with Morgan Stewart and the rest of the Trendline team. We believe the Company's deep solution set and experienced management team have positioned it well for continued success," said Balance Point Capital Partner, Justin Kaplan.

Morgan Stewart, CEO of Trendline said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Balance Point on this transaction and going forward. We believe Balance Point's deep experience, flexible capital and strategic support will help accelerate growth while providing a superior set of email marketing solutions."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $835 million in assets under management as of December 2018, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com. Balance Point Capital is separate from and unaffiliated with Growth Catalyst Partners.

