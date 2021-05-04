Balance Point Capital Announces Major Expansion with Promotion and Investment Team Hires

WESTPORT, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of completing the fundraising of Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P. and significant growth of its assets under management in 2020, Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point") set out to bolster its investment team. Balance Point is pleased to announce both an internal promotion and three external hires to support that growth.

Elliot Hambrecht: Elliot Hambrecht has been promoted to Senior Associate effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Hambrecht joined Balance Point in 2018 as an Associate after spending three years in the Leveraged Finance group at Goldman Sachs. As a Senior Associate, Mr. Hambrecht focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Mr. Hambrecht began his career as an Analyst in the Debt Capital Markets group at Goldman Sachs and holds a B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

In addition to Mr. Hambrecht's promotion, Balance Point is excited to welcome the following new members to the investment team:

Seth Tutlis: Mr. Tutlis joined Balance Point in April as a Managing Director and will be focused on sourcing new opportunities as well as portfolio monitoring. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Tutlis served as Managing Director at Harvest Capital Credit where he was responsible for new investment origination and execution. He also was responsible for managing a portfolio of credit and equity investments, including providing operational management and board representation to several companies. Prior to that, Mr. Tutlis was part of Prospect Capital Management where he originated credit and equity investments, managed a portfolio of investments, served as an active board member for several companies, and was a member of the investment committee. Prior to his employment with Prospect Capital Management, Mr. Tutlis held various positions in the asset management, equity research, and private credit industries, including at AllianceBernstein and Patriot Capital Funding. Mr. Tutlis received his B.S. from Sacred Heart University and his M.B.A. from Yale University and is a CFA charterholder.

Rory Cunnane: Mr. Cunnane joined Balance Point in March as an Associate and will focus on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Cunnane was an Associate at Barclays Investment Bank where he spent almost three years advising companies and financial sponsors in the consumer and retail industries on capital raises, mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Barclays, Mr. Cunnane was an Investment Associate in the Private Wealth group at UBS where he assisted in asset allocation and portfolio management for ultra-high net worth families. Mr. Cunnane holds a B.B.A from Bucknell University and a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Emily Dang: Ms. Dang joined Balance Point in April as an Associate and will focus on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Ms. Dang was an Associate at Evercore Partners where she was responsible for analyzing publicly-traded energy companies and producing investment recommendations and research reports, serving hedge funds and other institutional investors. Prior to Evercore, Ms. Dang worked in sales & trading at JPMorgan Chase based in Singapore. Ms. Dang holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Cornell University.

"We would like to congratulate Elliot on his well-deserved promotion and extend a warm welcome to this group of outstanding professionals who are joining our investment team," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point. "The Balance Point team has never been stronger, and we look forward to the contributions of these individuals in the years to come."

Partner Eric Dale added, "Elliot is a valuable member of our team and has worked hard to earn this promotion. Further, we continue to invest in our growing platform and are excited for the differentiated skill sets and perspectives that each of Seth, Rory and Emily bring to our firm. These strong additions to our already robust team of investors further solidifies our commitment to the market we serve and the limited partners who have entrusted us, and strengthen our ability to execute our strategy into the future."

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of March 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

