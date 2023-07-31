Balanced Bridge Funding Named One of 2023 Best Places to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal

News provided by

Balanced Bridge Funding

31 Jul, 2023, 11:35 ET

WAYNE, Pa., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Bridge Funding was named one of 2023's Best Places to Work by The Philadelphia Business Journal. It is a prestigious award given to those companies that treat their employees well and create a hospitable work environment. Joseph Genovesi, CEO of Balanced Bridge Funding and its subsidiary Accel Real Estate Commission Advance, says, "it is an honor for Balanced Bridge Funding to be recognized by The Philadelphia Business Journal as one of 2023's Best Places to Work."

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the companies that are named to the list are based exclusively on the responses from the employees. The companies on the list can use the award as a recruiting tool for future employees and for promotional marketing uses. As workplaces evolve, job satisfaction continues to rank higher on the list of importance for current and prospective employees. The popularity of websites like Glassdoor, where current and ex-employees can leave their opinion, means an award like Best Places to Work can be a tipping point for people evaluating their employment choices. Genovesi says, "One of my goals when I started my company was for the environment at the workplace to be open, inclusive, and flexible to the needs of my employees. I think we have achieved that and this award speaks to that accomplishment."

Balanced Bridge Funding is a specialty finance company that provides funding to different kinds of sectors; contract advances to professional athletes, legal funding to plaintiffs and plaintiffs' attorneys, advances to first year big law attorneys, account receivable funding to Big Law firms, factoring to truck drivers and trucking companies, fee advances to class action recovery companies, contract advances to local, state, and federal government contractors, loans to fix and flip operators, loans on luxury assets, account receivable funding to small businesses, and commission advances to insurance brokers and insurance agents on their expected fees.

Accel Real Estate Commission Advance is a subsidiary of Balanced Bridge Funding. It is a finance company specifically designed to provide advances to real estate professionals on their expected commissions. Real estate brokers and agents can sometimes face delayed commissions due to a number of factors. Accel was created to provide funding on those commissions so brokers and agents can access a portion of their fee and avoid the waiting period for their money.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Balanced Bridge Funding

