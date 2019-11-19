Balanced Health Botanicals™ Expands CBDistillery™ Product Line with Launch of CBDol Relief Sticks

"With the amazing response we see every day from our CBDistillery brand, we put significant emphasis on research and development to continue offering new solutions to our customers and couldn't be more excited to introduce our CBDol Relief Stick," said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "We want our customers to know we hear them and are innovating products like the CBDol Relief Stick with them in mind. By offering hemp-derived CBD in this new delivery system, we continue to lead the #CBDMOVEMENT™ offering fairly-priced, high-quality products that are also convenient and allow our customers to expand product use into recovery and performance."

All CBDistillery™ products are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and consistency. CBDistillery™ products, including the CBDol Relief Stick, are U.S. Hemp Authority-certified and formulated using non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.

Balanced Health Botanicals™ owns and operates some of the largest brands in the hemp-derived CBD industry, including CBDistillery™, the flagship brand of BHB, CBDistilleryRx, a retail exclusive line of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products formulated to help improve overall health and wellness and BOTA™, luxurious skincare that combines the power of natural botanicals with hemp-derived CBD.

