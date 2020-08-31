Balanced Health Botanicals™ Expands Product Line to Include Cannabinol (CBN) Tincture

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB), a family of hemp-derived CBD brands including their flagship brand CBDistillery, announced today the launch of their first ever cannabinol (CBN) product, CBN + CBD 1:3 Sleep Oil, establishing them as the only company to produce all three cannabinoid offerings (CBD, CBG, and CBN). This new tincture product, and cannabinoid makeup, is specifically formulated to better promote sleep, relief, and relaxation.

In recent years, as more and more research has emerged on the benefits of CBD, additional cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, like CBN, have been gaining attention for their unique ability to naturally and safely interact with your endocannabinoid system (ECS). Since CBN plays a crucial role in the efficacy of CBD, CBDistillery wants to diversify their product offerings to share more comprehensive hemp-based health potential with the world.

"As the only brand producing CBD, CBG and now CBN products, CBDistillery recognizes the consumer demand and continues to redefine the wellness industry with the introduction of their new CBN + CBD 1:3 Sleep Oil," said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "While CBD and CBG have established themselves as a major player in the market, CBN can possess potential significant health benefits our consumers are looking for in their wellness regimen."

The new CBN + CBD 1:3 Sleep Oil Tincture gives consumers all the wellness benefits of a full-plant extraction, with the added benefit of CBN. Each bottle contains 150mg of CBN coupled with 450mg of CBD. When CBN and CBD are paired together with other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, an enhanced 'entourage effect' occurs, which multiplies the health benefits of CBD. Specifically, CBN is thought to be extremely beneficial in promoting healthy sleep. CBN's potential to help promote restful sleep is the result of the cannabinoids ability to interact with CB1 receptors within your ECS, the receptor understood to promote relaxation.

All CBDistillery™ products are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and consistency. CBDistillery™ products are also U.S. Hemp Authority-certified and formulated using non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.

Balanced Health Botanicals™ owns and operates some of the largest brands in the hemp-derived CBD industry, including CBDistillery™, the flagship brand of BHB, CBDistilleryRx, exclusive line of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products to help improve overall health and wellness and BOTA™, luxurious plant-powered, hemp-derived CBD skincare and supplements.

About Balanced Health Botanicals:

Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a vertically integrated family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes CBDistillery™, BOTA™, and CBDistilleryRx™. Flagship brand CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest and most cost-effective brands in the CBD market, sold in retailers nationwide. CBDistilleryRx™ is a retail-exclusive line of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products that combines the power of CBD with proven, effective ingredients to help improve overall health and wellness. The all-new BOTA™ is a line of premium plant-powered skincare and supplements that combines powerful natural botanicals with hemp-derived CBD. BHB's mission is to provide the highest quality, U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD products at fair prices and to be the premier CBD education resource. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities and product portfolio to solidify itself as the leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT™.

