Balanced Health Botanicals™ Launches Gimmick-Free CBD Campaign

The campaign also intends to legitimize brands - like CBDistillery - that provide real products, with real results, and help consumers understand what CBD products they can trust to provide wellness for both mind and body.

"From legislators to industry players and consumers, there is already confusion surrounding this compound and the future of the industry. This wild west of gimmicky products on the market are only hindering positive industry progress," says CMO Chris Van Dusen. "Our company was founded with a mission of providing real products we believe in without all the gimmicks and it is time for someone to step up and challenge the current trend of using CBD as a buzzword simply to help sell products. We want to empower our consumers with the knowledge to purchase products they not only understand how and why to use, but that they can trust."

With over 3,000 companies currently occupying the space and even more being created, CBDistillery's Gimmick-Free campaign was born out of a necessity to highlight the misuse of CBD that has spread throughout the industry. This campaign is providing a call-to-action for consumers to pay attention and look beyond the marketing ploys before making purchasing decisions. With the industry under a fine microscope, it is also a call-to-action for industry leaders to guarantee their products are third-party tested and trustworthy.

CBDistillery's campaign will launch July 15th with a prominent 7-billboard display in Times Square featuring a number of gimmicky CBD products - from toilet paper to condoms – compared to their own gimmick-free products. To amplify the campaign, the Times Square launch will be followed by an omnichannel marketing approach across social media, radio, email campaigns, direct mail and strategically placed advertisements.

As leaders of the #CBDMovement, CBDistillery is committed to providing the highest quality, U.S.-grown hemp-derived CBD products, at the most affordable prices and to being the premier CBD education resource.

For more information on BHB's CBDistillery Gimmick-Free CBD campaign, please visit: GimmickFreeCBD.co.

About Balanced Health Botanicals:

Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a vertically integrated family of hemp-derived CBD brands. The flagship brand CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver, CO in 2015 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest and most cost-effective brands in the CBD market, sold in retailers nationwide. BHB brands CBDistilleryRx™ and BOTA™ were created to further satisfy the needs of consumers in offering pharmacist-recommended CBD and premium skincare products. BHB's mission is to provide the highest quality, U.S.-grown, hemp-derived CBD products at fair prices and to be the premier CBD education resource. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities and product portfolio to solidify itself as the leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT™.

