Balanced Health Botanicals™ Receives Self-Affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Status

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Health Botanicals™(BHB), parent company to the fast growing CBDistillery™ brand, announced today that the Company's hemp-derived full-spectrum cannabidiol extract, and CBD isolate, has received self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status in accordance with the stringent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety guidelines. The self-affirmed GRAS process applies to novel food additives, providing assurances of safety as a food ingredient through exhaustive review by independent toxicological experts in the field.

BHB implements various protocols and procedures to ensure their customers have full trust in the safety and quality of their products. Over the course of a year, BHB partnered with academic experts to develop GRAS dossiers that were then submitted to a third-party panel of toxicologists to determine the safety of their CBD full-spectrum extract and CBD isolate, and thus awarding the status of self-affirmed GRAS.

"As the leaders of the #CBDMOVEMENT™, consumer safety is our first and foremost priority and the self-affirmed GRAS certification is a huge step for both Balanced Health Botanicals and the growing CBD industry," said CEO Chase Terwilliger. "We are dedicated to providing safe and high-quality products– our customers deserve nothing less. The self-affirmed GRAS status adds upon our list of industry leading safety protocols. We encourage all CBD companies to take the right steps for the consumers and go through the GRAS process for their extracts," said CEO Chase Terwilliger.

Balanced Health Botanicals™ owns and operates some of the largest brands in the hemp-derived CBD industry, including CBDistillery™, the flagship brand of BHB, CBDistilleryRx, exclusive line of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products to help improve overall health and wellness and BOTA™, luxurious plant-powered, hemp-derived CBD skincare and supplements.

For more information on Balanced Health Botanicals, their products and their mission, please visit: https://www.balancedhealthbotanicals.com.

About Balanced Health Botanicals:

Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a vertically integrated family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes CBDistillery™, BOTA™, and CBDistilleryRx™. Flagship brand CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest and most cost-effective brands in the CBD market, sold in retailers nationwide. CBDistilleryRx™ is a retail-exclusive line of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products that combines the power of CBD with proven, effective ingredients to help improve overall health and wellness. The all-new BOTA™ is a line of premium plant-powered skincare and supplements that combines powerful natural botanicals with hemp-derived CBD. BHB's mission is to provide the highest quality, U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD products at fair prices and to be the premier CBD education resource. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities and product portfolio to solidify itself as the leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT™.

SOURCE Balanced Health Botanicals