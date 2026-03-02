BEIJING, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

As global trade undergoes profound restructuring, China has moved to update its Foreign Trade Law for the first time in over two decades. In this interview, Kong Qingjiang, dean of the Academy for Foreign-Related Rule of Law at China University of Political Science and Law, breaks down the key changes and their broader implications.

Balancing openness and security: Inside China's revised Foreign Trade Law

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-03/02/content_118355746.shtml

