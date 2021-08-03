Balbix Allows CISOs to Quantify their Cybersecurity Posture Risk in Dollars

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix, provider of the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, announced today the launch of its Automated Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) solution. Balbix's new offering allows organizations to produce a single, comprehensive view of their cyber risk in dollars (or other currencies) so they can prioritize and fix security vulnerabilities faster and reduce breach risk by 95% or more . For example, to protect itself against ransomware attacks, an organization could use Balbix to identify the assets that would be most costly if held to ransom and quickly act to reduce these risks.

Calculating breach risk in monetary terms provides a common language that organizations - from security engineers and IT admins to the CISO, CFO and CIO - can use to prioritize projects and spending, and track the effectiveness of their overall cybersecurity program. However, most organizations have struggled with measuring cyber risk due to their reliance on complicated manual processes and dozens of isolated IT, security and business tools.

The Balbix Automated CRQ solution uses machine learning and automation to quantify both the likelihood and the impact of a potential breach, and remove complex and error-prone tasks. As a result, organizations can:

"Balbix is an industry-leading platform that consolidates cyber risks into a single reportable model," said Rhonda Gass, Chief Information Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "This technology is enabling us to scorecard our risk remediation performance and gain continuous visibility into open security issues."

"The Infosec industry has struggled for a long time to quantify the security posture of their organizations in clear cyber risk terms denominated in Dollars (or Euros, Pounds, Yen, etc.),'' said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow at ESG. "As a result, the right decisions don't get made, leaving the enterprise vulnerable to attack and compromise. Balbix's innovative offering has the promise of changing this equation."

Balbix also released new streaming and snapshot connectors. Streaming connectors are agentless and connect via API to the data source and pull in data on a specified schedule and thus are easy to deploy and manage. Snapshot connectors are used to ingest data using .csv or other formats. Organizations can use these connectors to ingest data from dozens of data sources including vulnerability assessment tools, CMDB, EDR, firewalls, SIEM, MDM systems, AppSec systems, OT/IoT management systems, Active Directory, DNS/DHCP and cloud infrastructure APIs. Moreover, the connectors are highly scalable. For example, Balbix typically ingests several 100s of terabytes per day from customers with environments containing 250,000 assets.

"We are very pleased to introduce our new cyber risk quantification offering," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix. "Cybersecurity tools generate mountains of data. Traditionally, infosec teams have had to sift through massive vulnerability scans, attack simulation reports and app vulnerability results to prioritize issues that should be addressed first. Then they had to explain their actions to non-cyber stakeholders in business risk terms. This has been an impossible job. The new Balbix Automated CRQ solution makes easy work of this task by automating much of the workflow."

