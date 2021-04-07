Balbix Announces Strategic Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix, the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, announced today the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board. This distinguished group of cybersecurity leaders will help Balbix with counsel, advice, and support as the company defines and builds its next generation of product offerings to solve cybersecurity problems.

Joining the Balbix Strategic Advisory Board are:

Dr. Ed Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer of TAG Cyber, a global cybersecurity advisory company, and former Chief Security Officer of AT&T. Ed is also an Adjunct Professor of CS at the Stevens Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NYU's Tandon School as a research professor, and with the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins as an advisor. Ed has worked with four Presidential administrations on issues related to national security, critical infrastructure protection, and cyber policy.

Tom Baltis, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technology Risk Officer at Delta Dental Insurance. An award-winning executive, Tom transforms cybersecurity into a powerful brand differentiator driving customer acquisition and retention. With 15 years of senior leadership experience, he has established and led world-class information security organizations at Fortune 100 companies in healthcare, financial services, and other industries. Very active in the startup community, Tom is sought out to help identify winning product ideas, raise capital, accelerate revenue growth, and achieve leading market share.

Mike Britton, Global Chief Security Officer of Alliance Data Systems, a leading Fortune 500 provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions. Earlier in his career, Mike has worked in senior security roles at IBM Global Services, VF Corporation and MCI. Mike is a leading expert in Governance, Risk, Compliance and Privacy, and is known for defining and promoting the privacy-minded enterprise: an organization that takes active steps to reduce the impact of privacy and security risks with better data minimization practices.

Bob Flores, Founder and CTO of Applicology Incorporated. Bob has advised clients across multiple sectors of the economy on mitigating security risks and improving enterprise IT design as well as cloud migration strategy. He is an Advisor to several early-stage technology companies and is a co-chair of the Cloud Security Alliance Software Defined Perimeter Working Group. Bob spent 31 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, including three years as the CIA's first enterprise Chief Technology Officer.

Bob Gourley, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, OODA. Bob is an experienced enterprise CTO with extensive past performance in optimizing technology in support of global businesses. As CTO of OODA, he leads engagements focused on improving the security and functionality of enterprise IT. He also advises clients on technology due diligence and leads technology research activities at OODAloop.com. Bob is the former CTO for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Bob has received the InfoWorld top CTO award and was named one of the top 100 "Tech Titans" in DC by Washingtonian magazine.

Steve Zalewski, Chief Information Security Officer at Levi Strauss & Co., a global leader in jeanswear. Previously, Steve was the Managing Enterprise Security Architect responsible for cybersecurity critical infrastructure protection at Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Earlier in his career, Steve has held leadership roles in healthcare security at Kaiser Permanente, and in data protection at Fujitsu, Vixel and DEC. Steve is a huge proponent for maximal automation of cyber-risk mitigation and containment - people, processes, tools, whatever it takes.

"I am grateful that this fantastic group of cybersecurity experts have agreed to serve on Balbix's Strategic Advisory Board," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO. "A radical shift towards automation is happening in the business of cyber-risk mitigation, and their deep expertise and thought leadership will be invaluable to our growth. We are thrilled to welcome these individuals to the Balbix team as we ramp up to help more organizations achieve rapid reduction in breach risk and gain operational efficiencies."

About Balbix

Balbix is the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation. Using Balbix, organizations can discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks and vulnerabilities at high velocity. With seamless data collection and petabyte-scale analysis capabilities, Balbix is deployed and operational within hours, and helps to decrease breach risk immediately. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2018. Learn more at www.balbix.com and follow Balbix on Twitter and LinkedIn.

