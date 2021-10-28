Balbix Extends Cyber Security Posture Automation to AWS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix, provider of the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, announced today the general availability of the Balbix Connector for AWS. As a result of the new offering, customers gain a comprehensive inventory of their assets spanning on-premises and cloud as well as the ability to discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks, including unpatched software vulnerabilities, weak credentials, missing or poor encryption, trust issues and cloud infrastructure misconfigurations.

A surge in cloud adoption has made modern IT environments more complex and increased the enterprise attack surface. While gains have been made in cloud security, visibility remains siloed. Proactive cybersecurity tools are typically split into on-premises and cloud silos, making it extremely difficult to get a consolidated view into both environments. In addition, the ability to identify and address the most pressing risks requires the assistance of automation to successfully scale.

Improved AWS Security Posture Management

The new Connector for AWS provides support for the most popular AWS Cloud services including core services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) , Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) , and AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) ; database and container services like Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) , and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS); and analytics services like Amazon OpenSearch Service . As a result, teams overseeing security of their AWS environments can:

Get comprehensive visibility into cloud assets and accurately categorize them into compute, storage, network, and containers

Discover exposure to common cloud attack vectors, especially misconfigurations – the most exploited attack vector for the cloud

Measure risks in terms of the likelihood and monetary impact of them being exploited in order to prioritize risks for remediation and report on the overall security posture

Visibility Across the Entire Network

With the addition of the Connector for AWS, Balbix merges cloud and on-premises visibility in one view, eliminating the need for security practitioners to look through multiple dashboards and allowing them to work more productively.

"With a significant portion of our IT infrastructure already running in AWS alongside a longer-term cloud-first strategy to migrate most workloads to the cloud, the addition of the Balbix Connector for AWS enables us to drive down risk comprehensively across our enterprise," said Nate Miller, Senior IT Manager, Global Cyber Security and IT Compliance at Cooper-Standard. "However, we know some critical IT infrastructure will remain on-premises. The unified visibility provided by Balbix is key to enable our cyber security teams to make the best decisions for the business and most efficiently minimize the risk of breach."

Advanced Risk Analysis

AWS data is analyzed using purpose-built AI algorithms to produce a comprehensive view of cyber-risk for organizational cloud assets, along with relevant context and recommended action items. Risk is measured in dollars, which provides a common language that organizations can use to prioritize projects, spending and track the effectiveness of their overall cybersecurity program.

"Traditionally, cyber posture tools have been siloed, only offering views for cloud or on-premises, never both," said Gaurav Banga, CEO at Balbix. "We are excited to introduce the Balbix Connector for AWS to break down the siloed approach and offer AWS customers a holistic view of their overall corporate risk, along with new insights to manage security under the shared responsibility model."

About Balbix

Balbix is the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation. Using Balbix, organizations can discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks and vulnerabilities at high velocity. With seamless data collection and petabyte-scale analysis capabilities, Balbix is deployed and operational within hours, and helps to decrease breach risk immediately. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2018. Learn more at www.balbix.com and follow Balbix on Twitter and LinkedIn .

