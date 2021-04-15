Balbix Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix, the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, is proud to announce its designation as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's Q2 2021 TAG Cyber Security Quarterly Report.

The TAG Cyber analyst team has selected Balbix to join an exclusive group of industry-leading cybersecurity solution providers to feature in this quarter's report. Balbix is providing a complementary download of the Q2 2021 TAG Cyber Security Quarterly Report, available here.

"It is an honor to be selected by the TAG Cyber team to be included in this edition," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix. "The key to decreasing cyber risk is automating the process of cybersecurity posture management controlled by just the right amount of human supervision. The TAG Cyber report provides executives and boards of directors insight into measuring and automating their cybersecurity program and what needs to be done to avoid breaches."

The Q2 2021 Security Quarterly is part of a quarterly series, launched, first, in September 2016 as an Annual, but transitioning to a Quarterly in January 2021. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cybersecurity ecosystem.

"We are proud to feature Balbix in this publication," said Katie Teitler, VP of Research and Advisory at TAG Cyber. "Their support is invaluable to us, and their BreachControl cybersecurity posture automation platform brings great value to the industry."

About Balbix

Balbix is the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation. Using Balbix, organizations can discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks and vulnerabilities at high velocity. With seamless data collection and petabyte-scale analysis capabilities, Balbix is deployed and operational within hours, and helps to decrease breach risk immediately. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2018. Learn more at www.balbix.com and follow Balbix on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a trusted cyber security research analyst firm, providing unbiased industry insights and recommendations to security solution providers and Fortune 100 enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Edward Amoroso, former SVP/CSO of AT&T, the company bucks the trend of pay-for-play research by offering in-depth research, market analysis, consulting, and personalized content based on hundreds of engagements with clients and non-clients alike—all from a former practitioner perspective.

