Balbix Named to Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - The Inc. 5000 Series: California

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Balbix is No. 14 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc. At Balbix, we believe cybersecurity means more than just keeping organizations safe. An organization is not just an abstract entity, it is people: employees, customers and partners. Keeping organizations secure ultimately means securing people's digital lives," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix. "Infosec teams try to discover and mitigate vulnerabilities using multiple tools and manual workflows but can't keep up. Balbix addresses this challenge by enabling automation of cybersecurity posture. Our customers are able to achieve rapid reduction in their breach risk without needing armies of Infosec analysts or huge budgets."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

This award, among other industry recognition, further validates Balbix as a leader in the cybersecurity posture automation industry. The company was named as a Technology Innovation Leader for 2021 by Frost & Sullivan. Balbix was also recognized as the winner of the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence award in North America.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.

About Balbix

Balbix is the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation. Using Balbix, organizations can discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks and vulnerabilities at high velocity. With seamless data collection and petabyte-scale analysis capabilities, Balbix is deployed and operational within hours, and helps to decrease breach risk immediately. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2018. Learn more at www.balbix.com .

