Balbix Welcomes Trevor Daughney as New Chief Marketing Officer

"I am very pleased to welcome Trevor to the Balbix Executive Team," said Gaurav Banga , Founder and CEO of Balbix. "As a company, we are dedicated to helping organizations automate their cybersecurity posture and reduce their breach risk. 2021 has seen Balbix hit an inflection point in new customer acquisition and pipeline growth. Trevor's results-oriented and data-driven approach to marketing will be instrumental for Balbix to continue rapidly expanding our customer base."

With more than 15 years of experience in marketing leadership roles, Daughney brings a track record of building successful global businesses for high-growth technology companies. He most recently served as VP of Product Marketing at Exabeam where he contributed to their explosive growth. Prior to this, Daughney led enterprise product marketing at McAfee, Ping Identity and Symantec. Daughney approaches marketing with a global mindset and builds on his experiences living and working in the US, Canada, and Asia.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Balbix team because of the organization's stellar reputation with both customers and employees," said Daughney. "The combination of technology and people talent at the company, coupled with the market opportunity to help organizations automate their cybersecurity posture makes this a very exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with the rest of the executive team to continue and accelerate the exceptional growth of the company."

Balbix is the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation. Using Balbix, organizations can discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks and vulnerabilities at high velocity. With seamless data collection and petabyte-scale analysis capabilities, Balbix is deployed and operational within hours, and helps to decrease breach risk immediately. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2018. Learn more at www.balbix.com and follow Balbix on Twitter and LinkedIn .

