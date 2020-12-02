Balch & Bingham Launches Program to Support Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses

Diversity and equality bring important value to our communities. We are undertaking this effort to help entrepreneurs and businesses thrive. Tweet this

"The events of the last few months have re-focused our attention on the inequities that remain in our society. It is imperative that we all work together to improve the lives of people and groups who have been forced to overcome unnecessary barriers to achieving success," said Stan Blanton, managing partner, Balch & Bingham.

Balch's attorneys will apply their creative and collaborative approach to assist participating entrepreneurs and small businesses in addressing a wide range of challenges, from employment issues, real estate and corporate matters, to financing, intellectual property and data privacy.

"We gave thoughtful consideration to what we could do as a firm to effect change, tackle systemic injustices and help businesses succeed in a way that builds on our experience as attorneys. As we reviewed some of the initiatives across the country and listened to community leaders, we concluded that a program to assist small and disadvantaged minority- and/or women-owned businesses could have a meaningful, positive impact in our communities. We believe that Balch Business Boost will help give businesses an extra 'boost' to accelerate their growth and progress," said Blanton.

The firm's program launches initially in Birmingham and Montgomery, Ala., Atlanta and Augusta, Ga., Gulfport and Jackson, Miss., Jacksonville, Fla., and Houston. Businesses eligible to apply for the program should be owned by women or entrepreneurs of color and meet one of the following criteria:

Less than an average of $400,000 in annual operating revenue over the past two years

Less than $500,000 in assets or $250,000 in liquid assets.

Inclusion is subject to additional requirements, and acceptance will be determined on a case-by-case basis. To be considered, please visit www.balch.com/boost and complete the application.

In addition to launching the program, Balch is collaborating with community organizations in our locations that provide complementary services and support entrepreneurs of color and/or women-owned businesses. The firm hopes these organizations will help identify businesses and entrepreneurs who have faced disproportionate challenges in recent months, as well as other businesses that could benefit from the additional boost Balch can provide through free or low-cost legal counsel.

"We believe diversity and equality bring important value to our communities. We are undertaking this effort to help entrepreneurs and businesses thrive, which in turn benefits our entire economy," said Blanton. "Through this program, we hope to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth that will unlock the potential for advancement for many across our footprint."

For additional program information, please visit www.balch.com/boost

About Balch & Bingham LLP

Balch & Bingham LLP is a corporate law firm recognized nationally for its genuine dedication to its clients, forward-thinking approach and ability to anticipate what is on the horizon. Since 1922, the firm has earned the respect and loyalty of clients by providing counsel in regulated industries, including energy, financial services and healthcare, as well as through its practices in business, environmental, government relations, labor and employment and litigation. Named one of America's top trusted corporate law firms by Forbes, Balch & Bingham includes more than 200 attorneys throughout the Southeast, Texas and Washington, D.C., who are known for leveraging collaboration, creativity and practicality to solve complex legal challenges. For more information, visit balch.com.

SOURCE Balch & Bingham LLP