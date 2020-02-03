Balch & Bingham Opens Houston Office; Adds Leading Energy and M&A Attorneys Philip Dunlap and David Bowsher

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balch & Bingham announced today that it is expanding its footprint to Texas with the opening of a new office in Houston and the addition of energy and M&A attorneys Philip Dunlap and David Bowsher as partners. Philip and David bring more than 35 years of combined experience advising energy companies, private equity investors, public and private companies, and startups on a wide range of corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, securities, and financing.

"Our growth has always been driven by the needs of our clients. With their support and the increasing demand for our services in Houston and throughout Texas, we are providing additional infrastructure and support to our lawyers and practices that currently exist in the market," said Stan Blanton, managing partner. "Our clients will benefit tremendously from the addition of the new office and team. We look forward to becoming active members of Houston's business and civic communities with the expansion of our footprint."

Balch serves nearly 75 clients across Texas in the energy, banking and financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare industries.

Philip Dunlap has experience in mergers and acquisitions with a focus on representing health care and energy clients, particularly in the oilfield services and midstream sectors in Texas and beyond. He has experience helping clients raise capital through private securities offerings and works with startup companies and investment funds. He received his J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

David Bowsher has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on oil and gas acquisitions and financing, mergers and acquisitions, and bankruptcy matters. His energy practice centers on exploration and production companies with operations in Texas and elsewhere. David's extensive corporate and transactional experience includes securities offerings, financing transactions, and capital raising efforts. He received his J.D. from Duke University School of Law.

"Houston is recognized as the energy capital of the world, and our launch into the market is an important milestone for us. With Balch's long history of serving energy and related industries, combined with Philip and David's experience in supporting transactions across the energy sector and beyond, we are building a great team that fits perfectly into our culture. David and Philip will be instrumental in expanding our services as we add new team members who share our commitment to delivering value through a creative approach and practical counsel," said Blanton.

For nearly 100 years, Balch's energy and environmental practices have been at the forefront of the energy industry and include more than 120 attorneys who provide counsel to investor-owned utilities, electric cooperatives, independent power producers, and other businesses and service providers across the U.S. and internationally on regulatory, transactional, and litigated matters. In addition to its energy and environmental practices, Balch's business and transactional practice includes attorneys with significant experience representing both public and private companies across diverse industries, including banking, healthcare, transportation, technology, and the food and beverage industry. Chambers Global and Chambers USA recognize Balch on a regional, national, and international scale for its leading energy, environmental, and corporate practices.

"Balch's footprint, culture, and strategic growth plan offer an attractive platform to enhance client service. The firm's highly regarded environmental, energy, and corporate practices combined with Houston's robust and growing economy is the perfect fit, at the right time," said Philip Dunlap, partner.

About Balch & Bingham LLP

Balch & Bingham LLP is a corporate law firm recognized nationally for its deep experience and counsel in regulated industries including energy and financial services, and its highly regarded practices in business, environmental, government relations, healthcare, labor and employment and litigation. The firm includes more than 200 attorneys in offices across the Southeast and Washington, D.C., who are known for a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach. Since its founding in 1922, Balch's commitment to an uncommon, efficient client experience has remained at the core of its mission. For more information, visit www.balch.com.

SOURCE Balch & Bingham LLP

Related Links

http://www.balch.com

