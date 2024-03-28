BALCONES DISTILLING PARTNERS WITH THE OTHER ART FAIR TO INVITE INDEPENDENT ARTISTS TO PUSH THE BOUNDARIES OF CREATIVE POSSIBILITY

Award-winning Balcones Distilling joins forces with The Other Art Fair in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Brooklyn to celebrate the artistry in whisky-making and the connection between craftsmanship and self-expression

WACO, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balcones Distilling and The Other Art Fair , two trailblazing brands redefining the art and whisky spaces, are thrilled to announce a new partnership for its upcoming circuit of spring fairs.

Balcones Distilling The Other Art Fair combines boundary-pushing yet affordable works with immersive installations, performances and the odd tattoo or taxidermy class, believing that art shouldn't be confined to convention or rule, and how people enjoy it shouldn't be either.

The Texas-based distillery, recently named World's Best Craft Producer of the Year 2024 at the World Whiskies Awards, and the global art fair program are joining forces because of a shared commitment to foster creativity, pursue innovation and champion originality. Balcones is at the forefront of the whisky revolution in Texas and is known for its whisky that comes from a different "place". The distillery is forged on a fault line where two opposing landmasses meet, fueling an energy and creative heat that drives Balcones' continuous journey of experimentation and innovation.

At the heart of the partnership is the "Spirit of Balcones: Artist in Residence Program", a new initiative to empower artists to transcend traditional studios and create artwork that showcases their interpretation of bold, free thinking, reinvention, and embracing the magnetic sense of possibility that comes from expressing your full self.

"The partnership with The Other Art Fair is a natural fit because of Balcones' commitment to creativity and supporting the arts. Led by a distilling team that has a background in art, music, writing, and a head distiller who is a master in both whisky and ceramics, Balcones sees whisky as an art form - a delicate dance between science and soulful expression," said Frank Dudley, brand director of Disruptive Whiskies at DIAGEO.

In addition to the Artist in Residence program, attendees 21+ years old on site at The Other Art Fair will have the chance to connect with members of the Balcones distillery team, savor hand-crafted Balcones cocktails and try various Balcones whiskies at each fair's sample station.

"This partnership is not only a chance to introduce our whiskies to attendees throughout the three weekends, but it allows us the opportunity to support The Other Art Fair in their mission to celebrate the possibility that comes from limitless creativity and expressing one's full self, an ethos we at Balcones share," said Dudley.

In the art world, The Other Art Fair combines boundary-pushing yet affordable works with immersive installations, performances and the odd tattoo or taxidermy class, believing that art shouldn't be confined to convention or rule, and how people enjoy it shouldn't be either.

"Balcones' and our shared values of independence and creativity form the foundation of this collaboration," said Ryan Stanier, Founder of The Other Art Fair, "Our mission is to reframe how art is experienced, showcasing the creations of independent artists and striving to dismantle the hurdles to artistic participation by championing affordable pieces. Now with Balcones as a partner, we look forward to inspiring art enthusiasts and whisky aficionados alike through an exciting program of events and initiatives."

The Artist in Residence program will debut at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles (April 4-7) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with painter and muralist Madeleine Tonzi of Los Angeles, followed by The Other Art Fair Dallas (May 9-12) and The Other Art Fair Brooklyn (May 16-19). An individual artist will be selected in each city, and their work will be on display for the first time at their respective fairs.

"Expressing our shared appreciation for boldness, excellence in design, and dedication to create, I am honored to collaborate with Balcones," said Madeleine Tonzi, Los Angeles Artist in Residence, drawing inspiration from the wide-open skies, expansive views, and the sense of freedom and exploration of the western landscape where she was raised.

In the weeks leading up to The Other Art Fair, participating bars in Los Angeles, Dallas and Brooklyn will also be offering Balcones cocktails to celebrate the fairs. Visit theotherartfair.com/partners/balcones for a full list of participating locations.

Additional details on The Other Art Fair can be found here . For more information on Balcones Distilling, and where to purchase your own whisky, visit BalconesDistilling.com .

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles takes place from April 4-7 in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California .

takes place from in the Barker Hangar in . The Other Art Fair Dallas takes place from May 9-12 at Dallas Market Hall in Dallas, Texas

takes place from at Dallas Market Hall in The Other Art Fair Brooklyn takes place from May 16 - 19 at Zerospace in Brooklyn, New York

About Balcones Distilling

Balcones Distilling pioneered a new landscape for whisky by combining centuries of single malt distilling tradition with the unique flavors of Texas. Synonymous with quality and innovation, Balcones Distilling is an award-winning distillery that is changing the state of whisky through its high-quality ingredients and unique processes to create layers of flavor in every expression.

Creator of the original Texas whisky, Balcones Distilling distills all of its beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco. Guests can visit the distillery for tours, tastings and events to discover the new state of whisky with Balcones. Visit BalconesDistilling.com for more information.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is a global art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of the world's biggest cities, each Fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances, and unique features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive, and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries and now hosts 10 fairs annually across the UK, the US, and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com .

