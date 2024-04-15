BALCONES DISTILLING SEES "WHISKY FROM A NEW PERSPECTIVE" IN LATEST CAMPAIGN

In the brand's first major marketing push since joining DIAGEO in 2022, the award-winning Texas distillery highlights its unique whisky-making approach in new campaign

WACO, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Balcones Distilling unveils its new campaign, titled " Whisky from a New Perspective ", inspired by the distillery team's artistic and fresh approach to whisky-making.

Based in Waco, Texas, the Balcones distillery is forged on a fault line where two opposing land masses meet, fueling an energy and creative heat that drives a continuous journey of experimentation and innovation for Balcones.

Whisky from a New Perspective

Led by a distilling team that has backgrounds in art, music, writing, and a head distiller who is a master in both whisky and ceramics, Balcones credits the brand's success to keeping creativity at its core, along with the ability to tune into the natural world around them, to create original, expressive whiskies that reflect the volatile climate of Texas.

Launching April 15, 2024, in Texas, California, Colorado, New York, Florida and Illinois, the digital-first campaign is a testament to DIAGEO'S belief in the future of Balcones and its leadership in the burgeoning category of American Single Malt Whisky.

"In a world where people often wait for trends and culture to influence them, the Balcones team invites us to see creative possibilities where others don't," said Frank Dudley, brand director of Disruptive Whiskies at DIAGEO North America. "They listen to the rhythm of Texas, they're diligent about every detail, and they don't let external trends control them. This approach has made Balcones a pioneer in the Texas whisky revolution and a leader in the American Single Malt category."

The campaign creative highlights the unique process Balcones uses to make their whisky, including custom copper pot stills and custom barrels, and illustrates how its distilling team views whisky-making in the heart of Texas.

"The purpose of this new campaign is to introduce Balcones whiskies to even more consumers and show them what sets Balcones apart in the whisky space, especially in the booming American Single Malt category," said Dudley.

Made in partnership with creative agency Sidecar, the campaign features digital and social advertising, as well as organic social content, and will be supplemented with PR and experiential activations.

"Balcones sees whisky, and so much more, from a new perspective," said Liz Klesath, managing partner at Sidecar. "It's rare to see a distillery based in Texas making single malts, so we opted for an artful campaign to highlight the creativity taking place in the often-misconceived Waco, Texas. The 'Whisky from a New Perspective' campaign kicks off the newest chapter for Balcones—showcasing their continued innovative approach to making whisky."

To learn more about Balcones, visit BalconesDistilling.com .

About Balcones Distilling

Balcones Distilling pioneered a new landscape for whisky by combining centuries of single malt distilling tradition with the unique flavors of Texas. Synonymous with quality and innovation, Balcones Distilling is an award-winning distillery that is changing the state of whisky through its high-quality ingredients and unique processes to create layers of flavor in every expression.

Creator of the original Texas whisky, Balcones Distilling distills all of its beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco. Guests can visit the distillery for tours, tastings and events to discover the new state of whisky with Balcones. Visit BalconesDistilling.com for more information.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Sidecar

Sidecar is an independent, award-winning creative agency specializing in the drinks industry. Headquartered in New York with a network from London to LA, Sidecar stays on the pulse of global drinks culture to craft strategic brand stories and transform them into creative that cuts through. By building dynamic visual identities, engaging experiences, and fully integrated campaigns, Sidecar is on a mission to turn heads and fill glasses for some of the world's best drinks brands.

The drinks industry demands a specialist approach. At Sidecar, drinks are all we do. Learn more at SidecarDrinks.com and @sidecar.drinks .

