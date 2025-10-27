Balcony Partners With Chainlink To Power $240B+ in Onchain Property Assets

— Integration of Chainlink's CRE in Balcony's Keystone Platform Accelerates Digital Asset Adoption in Government Land Record Management —

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balcony , the leading platform for government-sourced real estate tokenization, is partnering with Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, to integrate the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) into Balcony's Keystone platform to power more than $240 billion in onchain property assets. The partnership bolsters Balcony's ability to unify government-sourced property data into a single, verifiable system.

CRE enables Balcony to leverage verifiable, government-sourced parcel data onchain, establishing the foundation for transparent, programmable tokenized real estate assets. Integration of CRE into Keystone unlocks liquidity, increases accessibility, and raises trust in the world's largest asset class.

"Meeting regulatory standards is essential for bringing real estate onchain. The Chainlink Runtime Environment delivers the secure and compliant execution layer that allows Balcony—the largest government-sourced global platform for real estate tokenization—to stream authenticated property data onchain and enable compliant digital real estate markets," said Gregg Lester, co-CEO, President of Balcony. "Our partnership with Chainlink underlines our deep commitment to support local and state governments."

"Balcony's integration of CRE is a clear example of how Chainlink's industry-standard oracle platform is unlocking the next generation of real-world assets. By bringing government-sourced property data onchain, Balcony is setting a new standard for transparency and efficiency in real estate. This partnership reflects an accelerating movement to redefine how institutions and market participants interact with tokenized assets in a compliant and verifiable way," said Colin Cunningham, Head of Tokenized Asset Sales, Chainlink Labs

Unified, Accessible 'Chain of Title'

The partnership supports Balcony's broad push to modernize government real estate systems. Keystone uses a secure, tamper-proof, and transparent blockchain to digitize and manage property records, creating a unified and accessible "chain of title." The platform uses AI to process complex data and helps reduce fraud while streamlining ownership transfers for government agencies, improving data management, and identifying correlations between datasets to uncover key patterns and discrepancies.

About Balcony

Balcony is redefining land record management for the digital age through blockchain-backed infrastructure purpose-built for government. By transforming fragmented, legacy property data into unified, tamper-proof digital registries, Balcony empowers the public sector to tokenize deeds, streamline ownership transfers, and unify real estate records — delivering cleaner, more accessible data that drives better decisions and public transparency. Balcony's platform seamlessly integrates structured and unstructured records from multiple sources — leveraging AI to organize, analyze, and make sense of complex data at scale. The result is faster processing, fraud reduction, and dramatically improved access to accurate, actionable property information. As the engine behind some of the nation's most ambitious public sector tokenization initiatives, Balcony is shaping the next era of trusted, intelligent, and transparent government recordkeeping.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

