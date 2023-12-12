Baldor Specialty Foods Announces New Hires as it Further Strengthens and Expands Its Senior Leadership Team

Baldor Specialty Foods

12 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

Produce Distributor is Poised to Accelerate Growth and Drive Innovation in Warehouse Management, Logistics, and New Business Initiatives

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldor Specialty Foods, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's largest premium produce and specialty foods distributor announced today several additional strategic hires and structural changes aimed at enhancing customer service, achieving future goals, and ensuring continued growth and success.

Today, the company reported:

Seth Gottlieb joins as Senior Vice President of Logistics, bringing over a decade of experience from Fresh Direct, where he served as the VP of Logistics and Operations Planning. At Baldor, Gottlieb will oversee inbound and outbound logistics, further elevating efficiency from vendor deliveries to final customer touchpoints.

Andrew Howell assumes the role of Senior Vice President of Operations, arriving from Upward Farms where he was Executive VP of Operations and previously contributing 12 years at Sabra Dipping Company. Howell's responsibilities encompass operations management across Baldor's distribution centers, optimizing warehouse operations in major hubs like Bronx, NY; the Washington DC area; Boston; and Philadelphia.

Avisheh Avini joins as Baldor's General Counsel, with significant relevant experience in the foodservice industry from her previous role as Chief Legal Officer at Union Square Hospitality Group and her current position as a board member of national ice cream company Salt & Straw. She will oversee all legal aspects of Baldor, including corporate transactions, commercial matters, real estate, employment, and safeguarding intellectual property.

"The strength of our leadership team is paramount to our commitment of 'quality you can trust and service that delivers' and critical as we continue our strategic expansion," said Baldor CEO, TJ Murphy.  "Over the past 18 months, we've been growing our bench toward the goal of scaling our mission and vision, while continuing to provide white-glove service and radical hospitality. Seth Gottlieb, Andrew Howell, Avisheh Avini and other recent additions to senior management were hired specifically for demonstrated dedication to both operational excellence and customer satisfaction."

Along with these hires, the company has realigned its manufacturing entities–including the Fresh Cuts division and Pierless Fish business–under Chief Operating Officer Gene Mayer, to continue to streamline processes and efficiencies for enhanced productivity.

These strategic new appointments, combined with the company's existing talent, underscore Baldor Specialty Foods' dedication to operational excellence and industry innovation, as well as its unwavering commitment to providing its customers with the best experience possible.

For more information, including current job opportunities, visit: http://www.baldorfood.com

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci's fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 food items. The company's mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.

