Baldor Specialty Foods Names Satyan Parameswaran as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer (CDIO)

BRONX, N.Y., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldor Specialty Foods, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's largest premium produce and specialty foods distributor, announced today that Satyan Parameswaran has joined the company as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer.

Parameswaran comes to Baldor after 21 years at United Parcel Service (UPS), where he most recently acted as the President of Information Technology. In this most recent role, he oversaw the global technology infrastructure that helps UPS deliver more than 20 million packages every day. His remit included technology functions related to shipping, visibility, tracking, customer care, billing, revenue management, UPS.com, UPS stores, and sales.

Among his many credentials, Parmeswaran has made CIO Magazine's list of the Top 100 CIOs for high-value programs in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and he has several patents attributed to his name.

"At Baldor, technology is a key ingredient in our promise to ensure the success of our partners," said Baldor Specialty Foods CEO, TJ Murphy. "Satyan's experience developing innovations that reduce friction for customers makes him the perfect choice to lead our technology initiatives. He'll help us ensure we have the right strategy, backed by the right technology stack, to enhance the experience for our existing customers and fuel our future growth."

At Baldor, Parmeswaran will direct the business' technology and digital product teams.

"This role at Baldor gives me the opportunity to do the two things I enjoy doing most: building high-performance teams and leveraging technology to elevate the customer experience," said Parameswaran. "It helps that I love food, and I'll bring that passion and care for our customers to my job every day."

Parameswaran earned his MBA from Rutgers University in Finance. He has an electrical engineering undergraduate degree and a graduate degree in Computer Science.

Parmeswaran will manage his operations from Baldor's Hunts Point headquarters in the Bronx—but visit the company's other businesses and hubs along the Mid-Atlantic service area on a regular basis.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci's fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 food items. The company's mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners.

