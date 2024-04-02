Baldor Specialty Foods Now Adding Commercially Licensed, Legally Grown, Water Spinach to its Diverse Produce Lineup

Distributor Expects to Provide Uninterrupted, Year-Long Availability of the Leafy Green Commonly Used Across Asian Cuisines

BRONX, N.Y., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldor Specialty Foods, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's largest premium produce and specialty foods distributor, announced today the addition of Water Spinach, also known as Ong Choy in Cantonese, to its selection of premium produce. This introduction marks another milestone in the company's legacy of sourcing unique and high-quality products, with its ability to provide this specialty green to foodservice from reliable and safe farms.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring a safe, steady supply of Water Spinach to our restaurants and foodservice providers," said Baldor VP of Merchandising Scott Crawford. "It's part of our continuing commitment to bring new fresh and diverse offerings that will inspire our customers or solve problems for them."

Ong Choy, or Water Spinach, is a versatile leafy green vegetable with a rich culinary heritage. It boasts a tender texture, mild flavor, and exceptional nutritional profile, making it a prized ingredient in cuisines across Asia. With long, narrow, spinach-like leaves and crisp stems, water spinach has a spinach-meets-celery flavor that is earthy and subtly sweet, and which complements a wide range of dishes, from stir-fries and soups to curries and sautés. When cooked, its leaves lose volume while the hollow stalks hold in sauces, as a bucatini pasta does, and maintain their crunchy bite.

While Water Spinach has long been celebrated in many parts of the world for its flavor and nutritional benefits, its cultivation and sale in the US have faced legal restrictions in several states. This is primarily due to its classification as an invasive species in certain regions, having the potential to dominate native vegetation and disrupt ecosystems. However, Baldor will be sourcing its Water Spinach exclusively from B&W Quality Growers, one of the largest growers of specialty leafy greens, who are commercially licensed to cultivate Water Spinach. They adhere to strict agricultural practices, ensuring both quality and environmental responsibility.

"At Baldor Foods, the health and satisfaction of our customers is always paramount," said Donald Russo, Baldor's Senior Category Manager. "That's why we've partnered with a trusted grower who prioritizes sustainability and food safety. B&W's Water Spinach undergoes rigorous quality control measures, guaranteeing freshness and flavor with every bite."

Water Spinach is ready to order now and is expected to be available all year round.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci's fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 food items. The company's mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners.

