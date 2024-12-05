Baldoria Vermouth, the Contemporary Vermouth Transforming the Narrative from What Vermouth is to What Vermouth Can Be, Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Asia-Based Beverage Alcohol Importer and Distributor, METAGROUP

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baldoria Vermouth, the contemporary vermouth brand transforming the narrative from what vermouth is to what vermouth can be, is pleased to announce their latest strategic partnership in place, a joint venture with METAGROUP, a leading Hong Kong-headquartered, Asian rooted beverage alcohol importer and distributor, drinks business export consultancy, and creative agency.

METAGROUP

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Roger and his world-class team of global leadership to help take not only Baldoria, but the wider vermouth and low abv category to unchartered new heights in the years ahead," states Daniel Schmidt, CEO of Baldoria Vermouth. "We are humbled by the continued growth and overall success of the brand and believe the timing is ideal to align with such a preeminent global player who can help both guide us and grow with us in 2025 and beyond when it comes to our strategic global expansion."

"Metabev is a strong, supportive partner with an exemplary leadership and management team with an incredibly strong Asia Pacific Hub in place to support their local partners. They bring to Baldoria Vermouth access to principal Asian markets and further growth opportunities outside of Asia. Their in-depth knowledge of these markets presents a unique opportunity to develop products better aligned with the on-trade and consumers in the region. The full range of 10 Baldoria Vermouth varieties will be available in Asia at the beginning of 2025."

Baldoria Vermouth will showcase, together with the wider Metabev portfolio, in March 2025 at Bar Convent Singapore, one of the leading international bar and beverage trade shows in the region.

Roger Chan, Chairman of Metagroup, comments, "Daniel has done a fantastic job carving out a white space within a very competitive overall beverage alcohol landscape, with a truly memorable line of uniquely differentiated vermouth offerings." Chan continues, "Being Baldoria's Asia Pacific partner directly aligns with our continued goal of providing top-tier beverage offerings to customers across the region. We are thrilled to have Baldoria join the Metabev portfolio at this time and excited about the scope and opportunities Baldoria Vermouth brings to the Metagroup supply contract recently signed with Marriot China."

About Baldoria Vermouth

Vermouth has enjoyed a multi-layered exciting history and ethos, and Baldoria Vermouth set out on a journey to explore this narrative, culture, and energy.

The Baldoria Vermouth family consists of 10 varieties: Dry, Rosso, Bianco, Rosé, Dry Rosso, Mate, Dry Umami, Verdant, Wild Plum, and Orange Wine. The herbs and botanicals used in the production of Baldoria are grown on 10 acres of farmland adjacent to the Baldoria distillery without the use of herbicides or pesticides. For a selection of the botanicals, Baldoria employs a brigade of pickers who forage indigenous-grown botanicals from Piemonte's lower Alps. Baldoria also collaborates with the Alpine Maritime Association on regional conservation, and this has brought about opportunities for exclusive Baldoria Vermouth varieties, such as the Baldoria Wild Plum Vermouth.

In 2025 Baldoria Vermouth will be available in 6 global regions and 15 countries.

To learn more visit https://www.baldoriavermouth.com/ or check out the company's Instagram.

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

[email protected]

609-432-2237

Company Contact

Daniel Schmidt

[email protected]

+1 650-285-8435

SOURCE Baldoria Vermouth