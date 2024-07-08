Baldrige Foundation Welcomes Newest Mac Baldrige Society Member: ONEMESA

Leading provider of cathodic protection materials nationwide is three-time winner of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEMESA, a nationwide leader in infrastructure protection, has become the newest member of the Mac Baldrige Society, who serve as the Trustees of the Baldrige Foundation's Institute for Performance Excellence.

"The Foundation established the Institute for Performance Excellence in June 2020," said Al Faber, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation, "to be a thought leader on performance excellence, leadership, and management."

"Mac Baldrige Society members," continued Faber, "serve as the Trustees of the Institute, and by their commitment, demonstrate they recognize the importance of the Baldrige Foundation's mission: to promote organizational performance excellence in the United States and throughout the world by supporting the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program."

ONEMESA provides corrosion control and infrastructure protection solutions for a variety of industries through three customer-facing brands. The organization was founded by Terry May in 1979 and has grown to include nationwide sales and service. With a mission of protecting people, property, and the planet, ONEMESA employs over 250 people nationwide. ONEMESA is certified as a women-owned business through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, having been led by CEO Kelsey May since 2020.

"The Institute Trustees," said Faber, "are making a commitment to preserve and promote the Baldrige Framework and to help ensure that Baldrige remains relevant for future generations of organizations across all sectors of the economy."

"We are honored and excited to welcome ONEMESA into the Mac Baldrige Society," concluded Faber. "Their support for Baldrige is just more evidence that we are picking up momentum and building a great team for the future. As the first three-time winner of the Baldrige National Quality Award, Terry and Kelsey have grown their business into an industry leader, demonstrating world-class performance for more than two decades and making them a national role-model for resilience and sustainability. We are grateful for their support."

For more information, contact: Mark Wayda, 614-600-0432 or at [email protected].

About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc.

The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the U.S. and the world. The Baldrige Program located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: https://www.nist.gov/baldrige/baldrige-award.

