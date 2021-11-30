Baldwin Roofing Moves into Fast Growing Solar Market with Innovative GAF Energy Solar Roof Systems

JACKSONVILLE and TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Roofing Company , a leading Jacksonville and Tampa Bay roofing company, is among the first roofing companies in the Jacksonville and Tampa Bay areas to offer roof-integrated solar for homeowners from GAF Energy. Baldwin customers can now install a solar roof and decrease their reliance on utility power.

Solar systems are well-known to generate energy and help reduce monthly electric bills. With a GAF Energy solar roof installed by Baldwin, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay area residents can go solar and take advantage of industry-leading roofing expertise plus a warranty backed by North America's largest roofing manufacturer.

"Our customers consistently ask us about solar when replacing their roofs. With GAF Energy's solar roof product, there's now a solar roofing system that we're confident in offering to our customers--it's a tremendous product," said Spencer Baldwin of Baldwin Roofing Company. "A solar roof can help pay for an entirely new roof over time by helping reduce homeowners' monthly electric bills; it's a choice that makes good economic sense for many customers."

"It makes perfect sense to go solar than when you're replacing your roof," said Keally DeWitt, Vice President at GAF Energy . "Homeowner demand is on the rise for clean energy that can help reduce energy costs, which is why we're excited to partner with the excellent team at Baldwin as one of our first contractors to offer GAF Energy's solar systems in Jacksonville and Tampa Bay."

The GAF Energy solar system couples innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, easy installation. Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to typical rack-mounted solar panels -- which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles -- GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and requires no penetration of the roofing membrane. GAF Energy uses premium solar panels to optimize power output with a matching color profile to the roof to maximize aesthetic appeal, combined with robust flashing and a sleek black perimeter shield to reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

Area homeowners interested in the new solar roof can contact Baldwin at: https://baldwinroofing.com

About Baldwin Home Improvement Co

At Baldwin Roofing Company , we are your local roofing contractor. Chase and Spencer Baldwin, brothers and members of a third-generation construction family, created Baldwin Roofing Company to meet the growing needs of families and businesses across Florida.

We supply residential roofing, metal roofing, insurance and relief work, and commercial roofing to the residents of Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. The Baldwin brothers started this roofing company to bring the highest quality products and services to the area.

At Baldwin Roofing Company, our commitment to every client is unmatched, as shown by our top-of-the-line service and professional demeanor. Our team has earned a GAF Certification. Our team is dedicated to bringing high-end, professional services to our clients while providing roofing solutions in the form of tile, metal, shingle roofing, and so much more.

