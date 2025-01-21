Baleaf Unveils Freeleaf SS2025 Collection in Collaboration with Broadway Performers

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Activewear brand Baleaf proudly launches its Freeleaf SS2025 Collection, a groundbreaking collaboration with Broadway performers, kicking off the new year with a celebration of creativity, self-expression, and empowerment. The collection, themed "Movement as Melody, Freedom as Art," reimagines every moment of physical activity—from yoga to dance and fitness—as an opportunity for artistic expression. Inspired by the artistry of Broadway, Baleaf's Freeleaf collection encourages individuals to embrace their strength, individuality, and confidence, blending activewear with artistic movement to celebrate personal freedom and fluidity.

This exclusive collaboration features a dynamic ensemble of Broadway performers, including Lorna A. Courtney, Emily Jeanne Phillips, Keri René Fuller, Jenny Mollet, Dabria Aguilar, Heather Klobukowski, and Youngsil Kim. These remarkable artists bring the collection to life with their mastery of storytelling through movement. Leading the campaign is Lorna A. Courtney, acclaimed for her breakout role as Juliet in the Tony-nominated musical & Juliet. A Tony Award nominee and Clive Barnes Award winner, Lorna's emotional depth and graceful artistry set the perfect tone for this partnership. Joining her are Emily Jeanne Phillips, a celebrated dancer and choreographer, and Jenny Mollet, an accomplished actress and dancer known for her roles in The Color Purple and Jesus Christ Superstar.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with these incredibly talented Broadway performers whose artistry has inspired audiences around the world," said Lefee Xu, Founder and CEO of Baleaf. "This partnership reflects our commitment to creativity and innovation, combining the passion of Broadway with our design philosophy to create a collection that empowers individuals to move confidently and express themselves freely."

The Freeleaf SS2025 Collection showcases innovative designs crafted from fabrics that prioritize breathability, flexibility, and comfort. Each piece is designed to enhance natural body shapes while providing exceptional support, allowing wearers to feel confident, comfortable, and supported throughout their daily lives. The collection includes sizes ranging from 0 to 22, ensuring a diverse range of body types is represented. With a vibrant color palette that spans from the rich tones of winter to the lively hues of early spring, the collection offers a wide range of options for every style and preference.

Key pieces include:

Freeleaf Thin Strap Sports Bra : A harmonious blend of elegance and support, this sports bra features seamless construction, breathable mesh panels, and high-elasticity jelly glue technology for comfort and a secure fit. The chic back design and thin straps make it versatile for both active pursuits and backless outfits.

A harmonious blend of elegance and support, this sports bra features seamless construction, breathable mesh panels, and high-elasticity jelly glue technology for comfort and a secure fit. The chic back design and thin straps make it versatile for both active pursuits and backless outfits. Freeleaf Seamless High-Waisted Leggings: These leggings offer a second-skin fit that provides ultimate comfort and performance. Perfect for yoga, running errands, or lounging, the seamless design ensures friction-free movement, while the high-waisted style offers gentle compression and secure coverage. Practical features such as a hidden back pocket and adjustable length add to their versatility.

The Freeleaf SS2025 Collection is now available on baleaf.com and Amazon.

About Baleaf

Since its inception in 2014, Baleaf has been dedicated to delivering sophisticated, high-performance activewear designed to meet the diverse needs of sports enthusiasts. Baleaf provides a premium yet affordable alternative in the activewear market, with a focus on inclusivity, innovation, and performance. Guided by the ethos "Co-Creating a Better Active Lifestyle," Baleaf embodies a positive, health-oriented approach to life, empowering individuals to integrate fitness seamlessly into their daily lives. With Baleaf, it's simple: "Where there's movement, there's Baleaf."

