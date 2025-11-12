BaleDoneen Method® Expands Provider Network Nationwide, Offering Heart Attack, Stroke, and Type 2 Diabetes Prevention

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BaleDoneen, a recognized leader in preventive cardiology and arterial health science, today announced the launch of its new telemedicine program. This initiative will extend their services to patients across 45 states, significantly increasing access to the BaleDoneen Method®. The BaleDoneen Method is an evidence-based approach proven and accepted to both prevent and reverse heart attacks, strokes, and many other chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, dementia, kidney disease, and erectile dysfunction. The goal of the BaleDoneen Method is to find out if patients have arterial inflammation and if so, apply individualized treatment to extinguish inflammation to halt its progression with genetically guided, evidence-based therapies.

Dr. Amy Doneen, DNP, ARNP, co-founder of the BaleDoneen Method®, emphasized the importance of early prevention in healthcare. She stated, "Prevention is the most exciting aspect of healthcare. Our method has proven that heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and even memory loss are not inevitable. By expanding our provider network, we are making prevention available to more patients nationwide, allowing families to protect their health before disease strikes."

Dr. Bradley Bale, MD, co-founder, echoed this sentiment, adding, "It is exciting to know that the most common devastating human condition, arterial disease, can be halted and even reversed. Expanding our network means more people can live their lives without suffering the consequences of heart attacks and strokes, and with reduced risk for many chronic diseases of aging."

The BaleDoneen Method® combines advanced diagnostics, genetics, and patient centered care to stop arterial disease in its earliest stages. BaleDoneen Telemed providers work directly with patients to deliver personalized prevention plans to halt, stabilize, and regress arterial disease. The result is improved arterial health, eliminating the risk of a first event and preventing a second.

With the BaleDoneen Telemed Program providing access to care across the United States, BaleDoneen is advancing its mission to end cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death and disability in America.

Founded by Dr. Bradley Bale and Dr. Amy Doneen, the BaleDoneen Method® is a preventive approach focused on establishing arterial wellness. With over 20 years of clinical success, BaleDoneen providers offer care that targets heart attack prevention, stroke prevention, type 2 diabetes, and microvascular prevention through advanced diagnostics and evidence-based strategies. For more information, visit www.baledoneen.com.

