Balentine Promotes Mark Bell To Partner, Expands Family Office Services Business Unit

Family offices have emerged as important vehicles for investments and family cohesion. "While each family is unique, we have developed a Family Office practice that has the capabilities to consider dynamic goals, family needs, and investment selection in a way that seeks to deliver tangible results. Balentine is the ideal firm for this effort, given our long history of working with intergenerational clients," said Bell. "Our engagement letter pricing for intergenerational families and their closely held businesses allows for full-fiduciary alignment with our clients, advising on their entire balance sheet--regardless of whether or not we manage their money. We are able to offer deep experience and expertise for families at a cost far less than for them to insource these functions."

For many families and entrepreneurs, the pandemic highlighted the value of a global, forward-thinking view, and a trusted adviser who can provide unbiased advice across personal and corporate balance sheets, untethered to the asset management.

Prior to joining Balentine in 2019 as Head of Family Office Services and Private Capital, Bell spent the past two decades in leadership roles within the banking, capital markets, and private equity industries. As partner, he will continue to lead and grow the Family Office Services and Private Capital business practices.

In building out the Family Office practice, Bell spearheaded the hiring of Joshua Seedman as Balentine's Managing Director and Head of Business Advisory and Strategy. Seedman joins the Balentine team with more than two decades of global leadership and general management experience. He has an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, a JD from Northwestern, and consulting experience from McKinsey & Company.

"Balentine offers the perfect way to bring my experience in corporate transformations and consulting to individuals and families through our Business Advisory and Strategy work," said Seedman. "I look forward to applying the strategies used in my prior work with global enterprises to counsel business owners and develop impactful strategies for Balentine clients."

"Business owners and families with complex situations need more counsel than the traditional investment, asset allocation and financial planning advice," said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Balentine. "This growth to our team – promoting Mark, hiring a superstar like Joshua and building our business advisory construct – is helping clients with that. Our new talents make excellent additions to our growing company and we are consistently seeking to better serve our clients and support their business ventures. As we increase the depth of our team, we look forward to serving more business owners in transition."

About Balentine

Balentine is an employee-owned wealth management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a second office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Offering comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs and business owners, multi-family office services for complex families and global asset allocation strategies for institutions, Balentine seeks to deliver an exceptional client experience in addition to consistent long-term investment results. For more than 30 years, the Balentine legacy has been one of innovation, service to clients, and service to the community. Forbes, Barron's, Financial Times and InvestmentNews continuously recognize Balentine as a top financial planning and advisory firm. Notable awards and recognitions for Balentine and its team members include the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work (2015-2019), Metro Atlanta Chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award (Robert Balentine; 2013), Atlanta Business Chronicle's Most Admired CEO (Robert Balentine; 2018), Leadership Atlanta (Mark Bell; 2021), Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 honorees (Mark Bell; 2013 and Adrian Cronje; 2010), Georgia Trend 40 Under 40 (Mark Bell; 2015) and the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Women Who Mean Business honoree (Brittain Prigge; 2020). Balentine is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For disclosures or more information, visit balentine.com.

