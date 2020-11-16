Balentine Raleigh Office Reaches $1 Billion In Assets Under Management

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raleigh office of Balentine, a Southeast-based wealth management firm, announced recently its milestone growth, surpassing $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). In order to support the growth of its clients, Balentine has hired Will Revels, CFA, CFP®, as a Relationship Manager to advise clients on comprehensive wealth management.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Balentine expanded its reach with the opening of its Raleigh office in 2010. Over the past decade, the office has steadily ramped up the number of Raleigh residents it employs to serve clients across the Southeast and has several more hires in the works. The most recent of these new hires is Revels, who has spent nearly a decade working in investments. He comes to Balentine from BB&T, where he managed over $300 million in assets for clients as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to his investment career, Revels served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger-qualified helicopter pilot after graduating from U.S. Military Academy.

"In the Army, we put a premium on planning, teamwork and fulfilling commitments, and those core values transfer directly to my work with Balentine," said Revels. "My role as a Relationship Manager also offers me the flexibility to connect with clients focused on comprehensive planning and advise them as they grow their wealth and legacy."

Rob Ragsdale, CFP®, AIF®, serves as Managing Partner for Balentine's Raleigh office, overseeing growth of the firm in the Carolinas and beyond. His leadership contributed to the milestone growth of the office over the past decade, having served on the Firm's Management Committee and Investment Strategy Team in addition to his advisory role with individuals, families and institutional clients.

"It's exciting to see our firm grow firsthand and bring in new professionals to help us serve even more clients," Ragsdale said. "We are always looking for talented team members who are attracted to our culture to join our team in Raleigh where we see tremendous growth potential. Our fiduciary business model and depth of professionals and services have resonated in what we feel is a terrific market."

The Raleigh office growth is another marker of expansion for Balentine, which recently announced the promotion of Mark Bell, Ph.D., to partner and the hiring of Joshua Seedman, J.D., to lead its Business Advisory and Strategy division.

"It's been an extraordinary period of growth for our firm, during a very challenging year," said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Balentine. "We are humbled and grateful for our clients' trust in us, and we are proud of our billion-dollar milestone in Raleigh, showing the dedication and commitment of the office to the Balentine mission. We are excited to welcome Will to our growing team, and as we increase our depth, we look forward to serving more clients across the Southeast."

About Balentine

Balentine is an employee-owned wealth management firm with offices in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia. Offering comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs and business owners, multi-family office services for complex families and global asset allocation strategies for institutions, Balentine seeks to deliver an exceptional client experience in addition to consistent long-term investment results. For more than 30 years, the Balentine legacy has been one of innovation, service to clients, and service to the community. Forbes, Barron's, Financial Times and InvestmentNews continuously recognize Balentine as a top financial planning and advisory firm.

Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. For disclosures, please visit Balentine.com.

