Balerion Space Ventures Announces Strategic Investments in Three Companies Building the Infrastructure for America's Next Industrial Revolution

Balerion invests in spacecraft systems, advanced nuclear energy, and deployable power as private capital accelerates the new space economy.

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balerion Space Ventures today announced investments in three frontier technology companies positioned at the center of a fundamental shift in how America builds, powers, and operates critical infrastructure beyond Earth's surface. Balerion's investments in Antares Industries, Samara Aerospace, and Valar Atomics signal the intensifying convergence of space, defense, and industrial-scale energy systems, sectors increasingly recognized as foundational to U.S. competitiveness and national security.

"The companies we're backing are building the foundational systems that will power the next trillion-dollar economy," said Phil Scully, Co-Founder and General Partner at Balerion Space Ventures. "Agile spacecraft, advanced nuclear systems, and deployable microreactors - these are the technologies that will determine who leads in space, defense, and domestic manufacturing over the next decade as we enter a new industrial era driven by mass access to space. Balerion is excited to back the companies developing the infrastructure that will power the space economy."

"These companies are building the enabling infrastructure that the broader space and defense ecosystem will rely upon for decades," said Daniel Wallman, Partner at Balerion. "As capital pours into the sector, our focus remains disciplined on backing mission-critical platforms with real technical depth and scalable economics. Antares, Samara, and Valar exemplify the kind of durable enterprise value being created at the frontier of this asset class."

Antares Industries is engineering modular, transportable microreactors designed for rapid deployment in contested or austere environments. These systems provide resilient, autonomous power for defense operations and critical infrastructure. The capabilities Antares offers are increasingly prioritized as global defense budgets surge and energy security becomes a national imperative.

Samara Aerospace is developing high-precision spacecraft platforms with advanced attitude-control technologies that enable unprecedented on-orbit agility. As satellite constellations scale and Earth observation becomes mission-critical for defense and commercial customers, Samara's systems offer the performance edge required for next-generation orbital infrastructure.

Valar Atomics is scaling nuclear energy for heavy industrial power and hydrocarbon fuel production. The company recently became the first U.S. nuclear startup to achieve criticality at its Utah testing site, a breakthrough in the race to commercialize advanced nuclear systems for heavy industrial power and clean fuel production. The company's technology addresses the critical need for abundant, reliable domestic energy to support advanced manufacturing and enable long-duration space missions.

"Launch costs are collapsing. Defense budgets are rising. Dual-use technologies are being adopted at a record pace," Scully added. "The companies building the foundational systems that others depend on - that is where we invest."

Balerion's investment will support product development, facility expansion, and key commercial milestone achievements as each company deepens engagement with defense, civil, and commercial customers. The firm will discuss these investments and the broader market landscape at its annual general meeting on December 9 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Balerion Space Ventures

Balerion Space Ventures is a frontier technology capital firm backing the infrastructure of the emerging space and national security economy. The firm's multi-disciplinary team, with expertise spanning aerospace engineering, venture capital, and institutional investing, has been investing in companies defining the next industrial revolution beyond Earth's surface since 2022. With a portfolio of investments across launch, in-orbit systems, advanced manufacturing, energy, and dual-use defense technologies, Balerion focuses on mission-critical platforms with durable, scalable economics. The firm backs founders building the backbone of the space economy as private enterprise unlocks the next generation of trillion-dollar markets. For more information, visit www.balerionspace.com.

About Antares

Antares is building compact nuclear microreactors to deliver reliable, rapidly deployable energy where it's needed most: remote military bases, austere industrial sites, and, one day, deep space and underwater missions.

About Samara Aerospace

Samara Aerospace is redefining the way satellites are designed and built. The company's flagship Hummingbird satellite bus leverages its proprietary MSAC (Multifunctional Structures for Attitude Control) technology to deliver breakthrough pointing precision in a thinner, lighter, and rapidly producible platform. By bringing James Webb, level pointing performance to the commercial Earth orbit market, Samara enables next-generation image quality for Earth observation, higher data rates for space-based communications, and expanded launch capacity across the growing space infrastructure landscape.

About Valar Atomics

Valar Atomics is building America's first nuclear gigasites — clusters of thousands of high-temperature reactors designed to supply the energy, industrial heat, and carbon-neutral fuels that modern industry and AI infrastructure demand. Using TRISO fuel, helium coolant, and graphite moderators, Valar's advanced reactors are inherently safe and capable of operating at much higher temperatures than conventional plants. Under Project NOVA, Valar's reactor achieved cold criticality — the first instance of such a milestone by a venture-backed startup. The company has broken ground in Utah on Ward 250, its first nuclear test reactor; completed Ward Zero, its non-nuclear prototype; partnered with the Philippines Nuclear Research Institute; and been selected by the DOE for both the Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program and Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Program.

