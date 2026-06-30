Balerion Space Ventures Brings On Aaron Mitchell, Early Impulse Space Employee, as Venture Partner

Balerion Space Ventures is proud to welcome Aaron Mitchell as Venture Partner.

DALLAS, Jun 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balerion Space Ventures—a leading, Dallas-based venture capital fund investing in the next generation of space, defense, and deep technology companies—announced a notable addition to the team, Aaron Mitchell.

Balerion Space Ventures Venture Partner - Aaron Mitchell

Aaron joins Balerion from Impulse Space, where he served as Director of Product Management. In this role, he helped advance next-generation in-space transportation and mobility systems, bringing technologies from early concept through to real-world application—including work spanning from Mars mission architectures to in-space transportation and mobility.

"I am excited to join Balerion as a Venture Partner," Aaron shared. "Having been a part of several rapidly growing space startups, I look forward to helping find and finance the next generation of promising companies in the sector."

In his new role, Aaron will assist in enhancing sourcing, technical diligence, and venture creation capabilities as Balerion accelerates into its next phase of growth. The appointment marks a pivotal moment as the firm scales its investment platform and expands its capacity to back and build category-defining companies.

"As Balerion continues to expand its investment platform across the space and defense ecosystem, operator insight is increasingly critical," said General Partner Phil Scully. "Aaron's background building and productizing advanced in-space systems strengthens our ability to evaluate and support the next generation of frontier companies."

The Balerion Space Ventures team has invested into notable companies such as SpaceX, Anduril Industries, Impulse Space, Valar Atomics, and Erebor. These investments reflect sustained momentum across the category and continued investor focus on mission-critical technologies shaping the future of the space economy and national security.

About Balerion Space Ventures

Balerion Space Ventures is a multi-disciplinary team with deep expertise across aerospace engineering, venture capital, capital markets, and institutional investing. The team has been investing together in the emerging space economy for nearly five years, backing companies that are pioneering advancements in space, defense, and deep technology.

SOURCE Balerion Space Ventures