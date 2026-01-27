Balerion Space Ventures Invests in Northwood Space's $100M Series B Round to Accelerate Ground Infrastructure for the Next Generation of Space Operations

Investment advances Balerion's thesis on mission-critical infrastructure, as ground systems emerge as a defining bottleneck in expanding the space economy

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balerion Space Ventures today announced its strategic investment in Northwood Space's $100 million Series B funding round. The investment represents Balerion's continued deployment of capital into the foundational infrastructure powering the emerging space economy and reinforces the firm's position as a leading investor in companies building the critical systems required to scale space operations.

"Private capital is accelerating the commercialization of space at an unprecedented pace," said Phil Scully, Co-Founder and General Partner at Balerion Space Ventures. "As launch costs collapse, the bottleneck shifts to Earth. Ground infrastructure is the critical foundation every orbital mission depends on, and the companies building that enabling layer will define the space economy for decades to come. That's where Balerion invests."

The investment reflects Balerion's conviction that the next phase of value creation in the space economy will be driven by infrastructure companies addressing real operational constraints. As orbital activity accelerates and satellite constellations scale, ground systems have emerged as a defining limitation. Northwood's vertically integrated approach aligns directly with Balerion's strategy of backing foundational platforms that unlock scale across commercial and government missions.

Northwood also announced a $49.8 million contract award from the U.S. Space Force to upgrade the Satellite Control Network, validating the dual-use value proposition that is central to Balerion's portfolio strategy across space and defense technologies.

Balerion's investment in Northwood follows the firm's recent announcements of investments in Antares Industries, Samara Aerospace, and Valar Atomics, demonstrating the firm's systematic approach to backing mission-critical platforms across launch, in-orbit systems, advanced manufacturing, energy, and dual-use defense technologies. The firm's multi-disciplinary team leverages deep expertise in aerospace engineering, venture capital, and institutional investing to identify and support companies building the backbone of the new space economy.

About Balerion Space Ventures

Balerion Space Ventures is a frontier technology capital firm backing the infrastructure of the emerging space and national security economy. The firm's multi-disciplinary team, with expertise spanning aerospace engineering, venture capital, and institutional investing, has been investing in companies defining the next industrial revolution beyond Earth's surface since 2022. With a portfolio of investments across launch, in-orbit systems, advanced manufacturing, energy, and dual-use defense technologies, Balerion focuses on mission-critical platforms with durable, scalable economics. The firm backs founders building the backbone of the space economy as private enterprise unlocks the next generation of trillion-dollar markets. For more information, visit www.balerionspace.com.

