Balerion Space Ventures Expands Leadership Team and Establishes Dallas Headquarters at Iconic Old Parkland Campus

Venture fund appoints Beau Spradling as Chief Financial Officer, joins one of Dallas' most prestigious business addresses, and nears completion of $200M fund.

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balerion Space Ventures, the leading venture capital fund investing in the next generation of space, defense, and deep technology companies, today announced two significant milestones: the appointment of Beau Spradling, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, and the establishment of the firm's Dallas headquarters at Old Parkland, the renowned campus developed by Crow Holdings at 3819 Maple Avenue. The announcements come as the fund nears the close of its $200 million fund, having already deployed capital to Valar Atomics, Impulse Space, Northwood Space, Armada AI, and X-Bow Systems.

Balerion Space Ventures expands: new CFO, iconic Dallas HQ, and a $200M fund near final close. Post this Balerion Space Ventures CFO - Beau Spradling

Balerion Space Ventures is proud to welcome Beau Spradling as Chief Financial Officer. Spradling brings a deep expertise in funds management and alternative investments, having most recently served as the Director of Accounting for the real estate division of the Dallas based, global alternative asset management firm Canyon Partners LLC. A credentialed CPA with specialization spanning funds management, real estate, and investment operations, Spradling joins at a pivotal moment – as the fund nears it's $200 million fund target and accelerates deployment across its growing portfolio.

"As Balerion deepens its commitment to the space and defense ecosystem, having a rigorous financial leader with institutional-grade experience is essential," said General Partner Phil Scully. "Beau's background managing complex investment structures at one of Dallas' leading alternative asset firms makes him the ideal partner to help us steward capital, support our 13 portfolio companies, and scale the fund going forward."

With the final close of its $200 million fund expected within the coming weeks, Balerion Space Ventures has already built a portfolio of 13 investments spanning the space, defense, and deep technology sectors. The fund's imminent close marks significant validation of investors' conviction in the national security and space economies — sectors that have seen accelerating government and commercial tailwinds. The addition of Spradling as CFO and the establishment of a permanent Dallas headquarters at Old Parkland are designed to position the firm for its next phase of growth as it looks toward future funds.

Balerion Space Ventures will operate from Old Parkland, a world-class business campus situated at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and the Dallas North Tollway in Uptown Dallas. Originally founded in 1894 and opened as a hospital in 1913, the campus was acquired by Crow Holdings in 2006, meticulously restored, and transformed into one of the most exclusive and prestigious office addresses in the country. Today, Old Parkland is home to family offices, private equity firms, foundations, and civic leaders — an enclave defined by privacy, prestige, and purpose.

"Old Parkland is where serious capital calls home," said General Partner Phil Scully. "As we grow our portfolio of companies defining the future of space and national security, being part of this campus reinforces our conviction that the deepest relationships in venture are built face-to-face, in a place that inspires excellence."

Balerion Space Ventures is actively engaging with founders building at the frontier of space, defense, and deep technology — and with institutional investors and family offices seeking exposure to the next generation of national security and space economy champions. If you are a founder seeking a mission-aligned venture partner, or an investor interested in learning more about Balerion's strategy and portfolio, we invite you to reach out.

Founders: Pitch your company at [email protected]

Investors & LPs: Request a fund overview at [email protected]

Balerion Space Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on space exploration, defense technology, and deep tech. With 13 portfolio companies and a $200 million fund nearing final close, the firm partners with founders building transformational companies at the frontier of what's possible.

SOURCE Balerion Space Ventures