Balfour Beatty to Standardize Procore Across All U.S. Projects

CARPINTERIA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that Balfour Beatty, a leading international infrastructure group, has selected Procore as its enterprise-wide project management platform for all US-based construction business. The agreement will allow Balfour Beatty to scale its project management capabilities through utilizing Procore's industry leading Project Management solution.

Balfour Beatty selected Procore for its product's ability to perform at scale, giving them the confidence to partner with a market leader that has successfully supported peers listed alongside the company on ENR's Top 50 Contractors list. Widely respected as one of the best general contractors in the world, Balfour Beatty will begin relying on Procore to connect its field and office teams to streamline coordination and communication on all US jobs following a brief implementation period.

"Innovation is essential for the future success of our business and Procore will enable our teams to scale with the needs of our clients," said Kasey Bevans, chief information officer for Balfour Beatty in the United States. "We selected Procore to connect our people, applications and devices through a unified platform to help manage risk and deliver maximum value throughout the project lifecycle."

Procore's proven technology was an important factor for Balfour Beatty, as the company's commitment to excellence requires a technology partner that can innovate on product and feature functionality in parallel with its business needs. Balfour Beatty will also have access to the industry's leading platform and partner ecosystem, providing access to over 130 integrations such as JD Edwards, Autodesk and Domo.

"It's an honor to partner alongside a company as it demonstrates how to empower its teams with leading technology to be more productive and efficient," said Tooey Courtemanche, founder and CEO, Procore. "Balfour Beatty is synonymous with iconic projects and quality execution, and we're excited for the opportunity to support those attributes through innovative solutions that help make their employees more productive and clients more successful."

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Consistently ranked among the nation's largest contractors, Balfour Beatty is a top 10 Domestic Building Contractor in the United States as ranked by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. The company has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

CONTACT: press@procore.com

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.procore.com

